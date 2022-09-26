Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: how to watch, and all the nominated artists

26 September 2022, 18:01

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: shortlisted artists include Anna Lapwood, Mitsuko Uchida and Kirill Petrenko
Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: shortlisted artists include Anna Lapwood, Mitsuko Uchida and Kirill Petrenko. Picture: Getty/Andy Paradise
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Classic FM has partnered once more with the Gramophone Classical Music Awards, to sponsor the Young Artist of the Year award.

Every year, Gramophone hosts the Gramophone Awards to celebrate the very best artists, pieces, and recordings, from the past year in classical music.

And this year, a glittering awards ceremony will take place in-person for the first time since 2019, at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on Tuesday 4 October. From this year’s shortlisted recordings, one will be chosen as the winner in each of the 12 categories, and a single album will be named as the prestigious Recording of the Year.

This year, conductor Kirill Petrenko leads the nominations with nods in three separate categories.

Presented by Gramophone’s Editor-in-Chief James Jolly and with live music from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, the ceremony will also feature a fanfare from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, alongside performances from past and present Gramophone Award winners.

Plus, you can watch highlights and performances from the awards ceremony on Classic FM’s website and social media channels from Friday 7 October at 7pm GMT.

Read more: The Gramophone Awards 2021 – all the winning classical artists

James Jolly, Editor-in-Chief of Gramophone, described the shortlist as “another very rich field”.

“It’ll be great to gather together the classical record industry alongside so many of this year’s winning artists in London on October 4,” he continued. “Once again, the blend of great works in extraordinary performances and more unusual repertoire artfully presented proves the imagination and creativity of the people who produce such wonderful music for us.”

Gramophone Awards 2022: Full shortlist

Other awards to be announced on the night include Artist of the Year, Young Artist of the Year (sponsored by Classic FM), Lifetime Achievement, Special Achievement, Label of the Year, Concept Album and Orchestra of the Year.

  1. Chamber (sponsored by Wigmore Hall)

    • Brahms String Sextets
      Tabea Zimmermann; Jean-Guihen Queyras; Belcea Quartet (Alpha)
    • Stravinsky The Soldier’s Tale
      Isabelle Faust; Alexander Melnikov et al (Harmonia Mundi)
    • Dutilleux/Merlin/Schoenberg Round Midnight
      Antoine Tamestit; Nicolas Altstaedt; Ebène Quartet (Erato)

  2. Choral

    • J.S. Bach ‘Mein Lebens Licht’ – Cantatas BWV 45-198 & Motet BWV 118
      Dorothee Mields; Alex Potter; Thomas Hobbs; Peter Kooj; Collegium Corrale Gent; Philippe Herreweghe (PHI)
    • J.S. Bach St Matthew Passion
      Julian Prégardien; Stéphane Degout; Sabine Devieilhe; Hana Blažiková; Lucile Richardot; Tim Mead; Reinoud Van Mechelen; Emiliano Gonzalez Toro; Christian Immler; Pygmalion; Raphaël Pichon (Harmonia Mundi)
    • Buxtehude Membra Jesu nostril
      Ensemble Corréspondences; Sebastian Daucé (Harmonia Mundi)

  3. Concerto (sponsored by medici.tv)

    • Bartók/ Berg/ Beethoven Violin Concertos
      Frank-Peter Zimmermann; Berliner Philharmoniker; Alan Gilbert; Daniel Harding; Kirill Petrenko (Berliner Philharmoniker)
    • Kapustin Concertos
      Frank Dupree; Rosanne Philippens; Wurttembergisches Kammerorchester Heilbronn (Capriccio)
    • ‘Mozart Momentum 1786’
      Mahler Chamber Orchestra; Leif Ove Andsnes (Sony Classical)

  4. Contemporary (sponsored by PPL & PRS for Music)

    • Abrahamsen Schnee
      Lapland Chamber Orchestra; John Storgårds (Dacapo)
    • Abrahamsen The Snow Queen
      Barbara Hannigan; Rachael Wilson; Katerina Dalayman; Peter Rose; Chorus and Orchestra of the Bayerische Staatsoper; Cornelius Meister (dir Andreas Kriegenburg) (BSO Recordings)
    • Coll Violin Concerto
      Patricia Kopatchinskaja; Orchestre Philharmonie de Luxembourg; Gustavo Gimeno (Pentatone)

  5. Early Music

    • Josquin ‘Giosquino: Josquin Desprez in Italia’
      Odhecaton; The Gesualdo Six; La Pifarescha; La Reverdie; Paolo Da Col (Arcana)
    • Josquin ‘Baisiez moy’
      Ensemble Thélème; Jean-Christophe Groffe (Aparté)
    • ‘Echoes of an Old Hall’
      Gothic Voices (Linn)

  6. Instrumental

    • Duruflé Complete organ works
      Thomas Trotter (King’s College, Cambridge)
    • Paganini Caprices
      Alina Ibragimova (Hyperion)
    • Ysaÿe Sonatas for solo violin
      James Ehnes (Onyx)

  7. Piano (sponsored by Yamaha)

    • C.P.E. Bach Sonatas and Rondos
      Marc-André Hamelin (Hyperion)
    • Beethoven Diabelli Variations
      Mitsuko Uchida (Decca)
    • ‘On DSCH’ – Shostakovich 24 Preludes and Fugues
    • Stevenson Passacaglia on DSCH
      Igor Levit (Sony Classical)

  8. Orchestral

    • Beethoven Symphonies Nos 6-9
      Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Nacional de Catalunya; Jordi Savall (Alia Vox)
    • Mahler Symphony No.7
      Bayerisches Staatsorchester; Kirill Petrenko (BSO Recordings)
    • ‘Metamorphosen’ Music by Korngold, Schreker and R Strauss
      Sinfonia of London; John Wilson (Chandos)

  9. Opera (sponsored by Mascarade Opera)

    • Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande
      Julien Behr; Vannina Santoni; Alexandre Duhamel; Marie-Ange Todorovitch; Jean Teitgen; Hadrien Joubert; Les Siècles; François-Xavier Roth (Harmonia Mundi)
    • Dvořák Rusalka
      Asmik Grigorian; Eric Cutler; Maxim Kuzmin-Karavaev; Katarina Dalayman; Karita Mattila; Orchestra & Chorus of the Teatro Real; Ivor Bolton (dir Christof Loy) (C Major)
    • Korngold Die tote Stadt
      Jonas Kaufmann; Marlis Petersen; Andrej Filonczyk; Jennifer Johnston; Mirjam Mesak; Corinna Scheurle; Manuel Günther; Dean Power; Chorus and Orchestra of the Bayerische Staatsoper / Kirill Petrenko (dir Simon Stone) (BSO Recordings)

  10. Song (sponsored by Anderson Financial)

    • Schumann Complete songs
      Christian Gerhaher; Gerold Huber et al (Sony Classical)
    • ‘Dissonance’ Songs by Rachmaninov
      Asmik Grigorian; Lukas Geniušas (Alpha)
    • ‘Nostalgia’ Songs by Bartók, Brahms and Mussorgsky
      Magdalena Kožená; Yefim Bronfman (Pentatone)

  11. Voice & Ensemble

    • ‘Amazone’
      Lea Desandre; Jupiter; Thomas Dunford (Erato)
    • ‘Baritenor’
      Michael Spyres; Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg; Marko Letonja (Erato)
    • ‘Passion’
      Véronique Gens; Ensemble Les Surprises; Louis-Noël Bestion de Camboulas (Alpha)

  12. Spatial Audio (in association with Apple Music)

    • Ravel Ma Mère l’Oye. Boléro etc
      Sinfonia of London / John Wilson (Chandos)
    • R Strauss Don Juan. Macbeth. Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche
      The Cleveland Orchestra / Franz Welser-Möst (Cleveland Orchestra)
    • ‘Images’ The organ of Ely Cathedral
      Anna Lapwood (Signum)

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

John Williams honoured as Queen Elizabeth II’s final ‘Knight’ before she died

John Williams honoured as Queen Elizabeth II’s final ‘Knight’ before she died

Williams

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

Singing American football player wows teammates with Bocelli’s ‘Time to Say Goodbye’

Videos

Alison Balsom is an award-winning trumpet soloist

‘To diminish music in education is a really big mistake’ – star trumpeter Alison Balsom

Alison Balsom

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in new psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

What’s the soundtrack to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and who wrote it?

Discover Music

Trombone Champ – the world's first interactive trombone rhythm game

Toot your way to musical genius with the world’s first trombone rhythm game

Discover Music

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35-year run

Broadway’s longest-running show ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close in February after 35 years

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,

Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

The Massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments outside Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Where do bagpipes come from, and who invented them?

Discover Music

More Classic FM Events

The Classic BRIT Awards

Classic FM Live

Music Teacher of the Year

Gramophone Awards

Event Photos

See more Event Photos

Classic FM Live: Best of British

Classic FM Live: Best of British

Luciano Pavarotti 10th Anniversary Concert

Luciano Pavarotti 10th Anniversary Concert: In Pictures

Luciano Pavarotti

Classic FM Live, April 2017

Classic FM Live 2017 in pictures