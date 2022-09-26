Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: how to watch, and all the nominated artists

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: shortlisted artists include Anna Lapwood, Mitsuko Uchida and Kirill Petrenko. Picture: Getty/Andy Paradise

Classic FM has partnered once more with the Gramophone Classical Music Awards, to sponsor the Young Artist of the Year award.

Every year, Gramophone hosts the Gramophone Awards to celebrate the very best artists, pieces, and recordings, from the past year in classical music.

And this year, a glittering awards ceremony will take place in-person for the first time since 2019, at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on Tuesday 4 October. From this year’s shortlisted recordings, one will be chosen as the winner in each of the 12 categories, and a single album will be named as the prestigious Recording of the Year.

This year, conductor Kirill Petrenko leads the nominations with nods in three separate categories.

Presented by Gramophone’s Editor-in-Chief James Jolly and with live music from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, the ceremony will also feature a fanfare from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, alongside performances from past and present Gramophone Award winners.

Plus, you can watch highlights and performances from the awards ceremony on Classic FM’s website and social media channels from Friday 7 October at 7pm GMT.

James Jolly, Editor-in-Chief of Gramophone, described the shortlist as “another very rich field”.

“It’ll be great to gather together the classical record industry alongside so many of this year’s winning artists in London on October 4,” he continued. “Once again, the blend of great works in extraordinary performances and more unusual repertoire artfully presented proves the imagination and creativity of the people who produce such wonderful music for us.”

Gramophone Awards 2022: Full shortlist

Other awards to be announced on the night include Artist of the Year, Young Artist of the Year (sponsored by Classic FM), Lifetime Achievement, Special Achievement, Label of the Year, Concept Album and Orchestra of the Year.