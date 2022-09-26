Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: how to watch, and all the nominated artists

Classic FM has partnered once more with the Gramophone Classical Music Awards, to sponsor the Young Artist of the Year award.
Every year, Gramophone hosts the Gramophone Awards to celebrate the very best artists, pieces, and recordings, from the past year in classical music.
And this year, a glittering awards ceremony will take place in-person for the first time since 2019, at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on Tuesday 4 October. From this year’s shortlisted recordings, one will be chosen as the winner in each of the 12 categories, and a single album will be named as the prestigious Recording of the Year.
This year, conductor Kirill Petrenko leads the nominations with nods in three separate categories.
Presented by Gramophone’s Editor-in-Chief James Jolly and with live music from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, the ceremony will also feature a fanfare from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, alongside performances from past and present Gramophone Award winners.
Plus, you can watch highlights and performances from the awards ceremony on Classic FM’s website and social media channels from Friday 7 October at 7pm GMT.
James Jolly, Editor-in-Chief of Gramophone, described the shortlist as “another very rich field”.
“It’ll be great to gather together the classical record industry alongside so many of this year’s winning artists in London on October 4,” he continued. “Once again, the blend of great works in extraordinary performances and more unusual repertoire artfully presented proves the imagination and creativity of the people who produce such wonderful music for us.”
Gramophone Awards 2022: Full shortlist
Other awards to be announced on the night include Artist of the Year, Young Artist of the Year (sponsored by Classic FM), Lifetime Achievement, Special Achievement, Label of the Year, Concept Album and Orchestra of the Year.
Stravinsky The Soldier’s Tale Isabelle Faust; Alexander Melnikov et al (Harmonia Mundi)
Dutilleux/Merlin/Schoenberg Round Midnight Antoine Tamestit; Nicolas Altstaedt; Ebène Quartet (Erato)
Choral
J.S. Bach ‘Mein Lebens Licht’ – Cantatas BWV 45-198 & Motet BWV 118 Dorothee Mields; Alex Potter; Thomas Hobbs; Peter Kooj; Collegium Corrale Gent; Philippe Herreweghe (PHI)
J.S. Bach St Matthew Passion Julian Prégardien; Stéphane Degout; Sabine Devieilhe; Hana Blažiková; Lucile Richardot; Tim Mead; Reinoud Van Mechelen; Emiliano Gonzalez Toro; Christian Immler; Pygmalion; Raphaël Pichon (Harmonia Mundi)
Buxtehude Membra Jesu nostril Ensemble Corréspondences; Sebastian Daucé (Harmonia Mundi)
Concerto (sponsored by medici.tv)
Bartók/ Berg/ Beethoven Violin Concertos Frank-Peter Zimmermann; Berliner Philharmoniker; Alan Gilbert; Daniel Harding; Kirill Petrenko (Berliner Philharmoniker)
Kapustin Concertos Frank Dupree; Rosanne Philippens; Wurttembergisches Kammerorchester Heilbronn (Capriccio)
Abrahamsen Schnee Lapland Chamber Orchestra; John Storgårds (Dacapo)
Abrahamsen The Snow Queen Barbara Hannigan; Rachael Wilson; Katerina Dalayman; Peter Rose; Chorus and Orchestra of the Bayerische Staatsoper; Cornelius Meister (dir Andreas Kriegenburg) (BSO Recordings)
‘Metamorphosen’ Music by Korngold, Schreker and R Strauss Sinfonia of London; John Wilson (Chandos)
Opera (sponsored by Mascarade Opera)
Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande Julien Behr; Vannina Santoni; Alexandre Duhamel; Marie-Ange Todorovitch; Jean Teitgen; Hadrien Joubert; Les Siècles; François-Xavier Roth (Harmonia Mundi)
Dvořák Rusalka Asmik Grigorian; Eric Cutler; Maxim Kuzmin-Karavaev; Katarina Dalayman; Karita Mattila; Orchestra & Chorus of the Teatro Real; IvorBolton (dir Christof Loy) (C Major)
Korngold Die tote Stadt Jonas Kaufmann; Marlis Petersen; Andrej Filonczyk; Jennifer Johnston; Mirjam Mesak; Corinna Scheurle; Manuel Günther; Dean Power; Chorus and Orchestra of the Bayerische Staatsoper / Kirill Petrenko (dir Simon Stone) (BSO Recordings)
Song (sponsored by Anderson Financial)
Schumann Complete songs Christian Gerhaher; Gerold Huber et al (Sony Classical)
‘Dissonance’ Songs by Rachmaninov Asmik Grigorian; Lukas Geniušas (Alpha)
‘Nostalgia’ Songs by Bartók, Brahms and Mussorgsky Magdalena Kožená; Yefim Bronfman (Pentatone)
Voice & Ensemble
‘Amazone’ Lea Desandre; Jupiter; Thomas Dunford (Erato)
‘Baritenor’ Michael Spyres; Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg; Marko Letonja (Erato)
‘Passion’ Véronique Gens; Ensemble Les Surprises; Louis-Noël Bestion de Camboulas (Alpha)
Spatial Audio (in association with Apple Music)
Ravel Ma Mère l’Oye. Boléro etc Sinfonia of London / John Wilson (Chandos)
R Strauss Don Juan. Macbeth. Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche The Cleveland Orchestra / Franz Welser-Möst (Cleveland Orchestra)
‘Images’ The organ of Ely Cathedral Anna Lapwood (Signum)