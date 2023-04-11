Unruly singing audience members at ‘The Bodyguard’ spark musical theatre etiquette debate

11 April 2023, 14:30 | Updated: 11 April 2023, 15:40

Melody Thornton stars in The Bodyguard musical tour
Melody Thornton stars in The Bodyguard musical tour. Picture: Getty images

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

A performance of the musical ‘The Bodyguard’ was shut down last week after audience members ‘screamed’ over the lead’s rendition of ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bodyguard, a musical based on the 1992 romantic drama film, was shut down in Manchester last week after a performance was interrupted by audience members attempting to sing over the show’s cast members.

The touring show, currently running at the Palace Theatre in the northern English city, stars former Pussycat Doll singer Melody Thornton in the lead role of Rachel Marron.

Toward the end of the musical, Marron sings ‘I Will Always Love You’, the Grammy Award-winning song sung by Whitney Houston for the film’s original release. The ballad is one of the late American artist’s best-known songs and the film catapulted the work – originally written by Dolly Parton almost two decades prior, to worldwide fame.

But this soulful song had to be cut short during a performance of the musical last Friday night, when audience members in the upper tiers of the Manchester theatre began sing-screaming along to the famous number, drowning out Thornton.

The members of the audience who had interrupted the show were subsequently escorted out of the theatre (watch in the video below), and police were called to the scene, leaving the show unfinished and ending 10 minutes before it was meant to.

Read more: Audience member banned from Royal Opera House after he loudly booed child singer during aria

Disruptive audience members removed from Manchester theatre

While some musicals have songs at the end of the production which audience members are allowed to sing along with, this was not one of these opportunities, and the events that took place at the Palace Theatre have started a wider conversation about audience etiquette in the industry.

Staff at the theatre in question take the no-singing policy seriously, holding up signs that read ‘Please refrain from singing along, thank you’ due to previous experiences with rowdy audiences during the touring show’s run.

In its previous location in Glasgow, the show released a statement on Facebook, asking patrons to ensure the professionals on stage, were the only ones “entertaining us with their performances”.

Read more: Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

American singer and actress Whitney Houston starred in the 1992 film ‘The Bodyguard’
American singer and actress Whitney Houston starred in the 1992 film ‘The Bodyguard’. Picture: Getty

Police were called to the Manchester venue last week not due to the singing that occurred, but the unprecedented violence which followed when the audience members were removed from the theatre.

Three riot vans from the Greater Manchester Police arrived outside the theatre after reports of a “mini-riot” and “fights” in the audience.

Earlier in the week prior to the incident, the banning of singing at the touring musical had been a topic discussed on the national talk show programme, This Morning, led by presenter Alison Hammond.

Hammond had previously said she didn’t understand the problem with singing at musicals, stating she’d be ‘devastated’ if she saw the no-singing signs if attending the performance.

Read more: Police across America issue warnings over busking scammers, pretending to play the violin

Since watching the clips, Hammond has apologised, citing she didn’t realise the levels of disruption that were occurring at the performance.

However, acclaimed musical theatre choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips responded to the television presenter on Twitter, writing, “Thank you for your apology but I would just like to say, you have no idea what it is really like for those performers in the shows where the songs are popular hits and certain members of the audience feel entitled to join in.

“Performers are unsure what to do. They are not trained when audiences get out of control and argue with each other. It’s so distressing.

“Let’s hope this behaviour stops and normality returns.”

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 is voted as the new No.1 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023.

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 tops Classic FM Hall of Fame in composer’s 150th anniversary year

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023

We’re counting down the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023! Listen live and follow the countdown

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Halle Berry stars in the live-action remake of the Disney ‘Little Mermaid’ film (2023)

New ‘Little Mermaid’ film tweaks original lyrics to include consent and female empowerment

Alan Menken

Add some Zing to your (Vivaldi) Spring

The perfect Spring flowers for classical music lovers

Discover Music

Season 3 of HBO’s Succession has been announced for Autumn 2021.

Succession soundtrack: Here’s why the HBO show’s theme tune is stuck in your head

Discover Music

Soprano Katie Marshall sings ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ in cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral

Soprano sings sublime ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ in echoing cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral

Handel

Wycliffe Gordon soprano trombone solo

Mighty jazz musician plays tiny soprano trombone in ferocious brass solo

Videos

Programme highlights from Classic FM over the Easter weekend, including the countdown for the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023.

Easter radio highlights: Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023 countdown and more specials this weekend
Jonathan Ross

Who is Jonathan Ross? Everything to know about the Classic FM presenter, talk show host and film critic

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Ivan Fischer improves 'Happy Birthday'

Conductor completely tears apart ‘Happy Birthday’ and makes it a million times better

Iván Fischer

Sergei Rachmaninov, born 150 years ago.

12 ways Sergei Rachmaninov changed music forever

Rachmaninov

Rachmaninov comes alive in artist’s striking 3D portrait ahead of 150th anniversary

Rachmaninov comes alive in artist’s striking 3D portrait ahead of 150th anniversary

Rachmaninov

Italian piano superstar Ludovico Einaudi wins Best Classical Artist at the Global Awards

Ludovico Einaudi wins Best Classical Artist at the Global Awards 2023

Global Awards

Josafat Raman performs Einaudi’s popular solo piano work, ‘Experience’ on TikTok

Pianist with congenital hand disability astounds with Einaudi melody in viral TikTok

Discover Music

Girl and her great-grandfather play a piano duet

Toddler plays a heartwarming piano duet with her 100-year-old great-grandfather

Discover Music

The introduction of the £1 Ticket Scheme will help families access music-making events at the London chamber music venue

Wigmore Hall launches £1 ticket scheme for families who face financial barriers, to access music
Nicolò Foron won the 17th Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition with a programme of Wagner, Grieg and Berlioz.

Joyous moment 25-year-old conductor wins competition with storming Berlioz symphony

LSO

James Bowman sings at Leeds Town Hall, 1972

Leading countertenor James Bowman, who ‘inspired a generation’, has died aged 81

Andrea Bocelli and HAUSER duet in New York

Andrea Bocelli and cellist HAUSER perform a glittering New York Times Square duet

Andrea Bocelli

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie

Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie

18 days ago

Videos

The history of the castrati

What was a castrato? And what did they sound like? Inside their sinister history...

19 days ago

Discover Music

Pachelbel’s Canon on trains

Pachelbel’s Canon… honked out by hundreds of train horns in a hilarious medley

20 days ago

Arsha Kaviani plays Rachmaninov

Virtuoso pianist plays mind-bending solo piano arrangement of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2

24 days ago

Rachmaninov

Bill Bailey is a classically trained musicians

Why Bill Bailey thinks Debussy’s Arabesque is the perfect soundtrack to his life

26 days ago

Debussy

Blind pianist Lucy’s sublime Debussy Arabesque crowned winning performance in The Piano finale

Blind pianist Lucy’s sublime Debussy Arabesque crowned winning performance in The Piano finale

26 days ago