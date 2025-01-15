Over 100,000 Arnold Schoenberg scores destroyed by LA fires in ‘profound cultural blow’

15 January 2025, 11:54

Arnold Schoenberg’s archive has been destroyed by the LA fires, including photographs, letters, and over 100,000 scores.
Arnold Schoenberg’s archive has been destroyed by the LA fires, including photographs, letters, and over 100,000 scores. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

Scores, letters and photographs held by Arnold Schoenberg’s publisher have been lost to the wildfires blazing across Los Angeles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 100,000 scores by the 20th century composer Arnold Schoenberg have been destroyed in the LA wildfires, in what his son Larry Schoenberg has described as “a profound cultural blow.”

Larry Schoenberg ran Belmont Music Publishers and kept an archive of his father’s music and memorabilia in an outbuilding behind his Pacific Palisades home. Both buildings have fallen victim to the largest of several wildfires that have wreaked devastating destruction to the Los Angeles area in recent weeks.

“It’s brutal. We lost everything,” Larry Schoenberg told the New York Times.

The composer’s son, now 83 years old, stored over 100,000 of his father’s scores at Belmont, in addition to photographs, letters, books, posters and more. The scores were held in a digital back-up, but this was also destroyed in the fire.

Read more: LA Philharmonic forced to cancel concerts due to wildfires

Arnold Schoenberg pictured with his family in 1950.
Arnold Schoenberg pictured with his family in 1950. Picture: Getty

Self-taught, and inspired by the likes of Wagner and Brahms, Schoenberg’s early works built on the lush, Romantic era style, before he began to develop the twelve-tone serialist technique that would define his legacy and cement him as one of the leading figures of 20th century classical music.

“There’s a finality here which is astonishing,” Larry Schoenberg said. “There’s no hope left that you’re going to find or retrieve anything. And that’s a different kind of grief.”

He added in a later statement: “For a company that focused exclusively on the works of Schoenberg, this loss represents not just a physical destruction of property but a profound cultural blow.”

Arnold Schoenberg: Verklärte Nacht

The one mild respite amid the devastation is that no original scores were lost in the blaze. Most of these are held by a museum in Vienna, Schoenberg’s birthplace.

However, Belmont’s destruction means the loss of a vast library of performance scores, respected and valued by musicians worldwide for its close connection to the composer himself. Some have warned that the loss could lead to a pause in performances of Schoenberg’s work, as performers struggle to source alternative scores.

Belmont is ultimately hoping to recover its inventory, stating on its website: “We hope that in the near future we will be able to ‘rise from the ashes’ in a completely digital form.”

Larry Schoenberg commented that he would follow his father’s example as he comes to terms with the scale of his loss: “Whenever there was a difficulty, [Arnold Schoenberg] would express his frustration, then get to work on a solution. Despite all that has happened, we are trying to be very positive. There are no tears here.”

Latest on Classic FM

Ruth Slenczynska

100-year-old piano virtuoso Ruth Slenczynska is the last surviving pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov

Rachmaninov

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

Videos

Gustavo Dudamel, the Musical Director of the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

LA Philharmonic forced to cancel concerts due to wildfires

LA Phil

Listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame countdown live, 9am-9pm across the Easter weekend.

Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Nicola Benedetti.

Nicola Benedetti leads calls for funding to save Edinburgh International Festival

Ambassador Suzuki singing the Welsh national anthem

Japanese UK ambassador sings Wales’ national anthem in Welsh, delighting crowds

Videos

Is Timothée Chalamet really singing and playing in new Bob Dylan biopic?

Is Timothée Chalamet really singing and playing in new Bob Dylan biopic?

Discover Music

Doreen Carwithen is known as the world’s first full-time female film composer

Meet Doreen Carwithen, the world’s first fully-professional female film composer

Discover Music

Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu

Discover Music

Dan Middleton, better known on YouTube as DanTDM, joins Classic FM

YouTube megastar DanTDM joins Classic FM to present new video game music series

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

Young people at a concert

Under 35s are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series introducing new listeners to classical music

Angelina Jolie says learning to sing for Maria Callas portrayal felt ‘freeing’.

Angelina Jolie says ‘everyone should learn to sing’ after playing Maria Callas

Maria Callas

Ray Eveleigh, at the piano

88-year-old man passes Grade 8 piano after 67-year break

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the Golden-Globe winning soundtrack for 'Challengers' starring Zendaya

What classical music is in ‘Challengers’ and who wrote the soundtrack?

Discover Music

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture

Why does Novak Djokovic play his racket like a violin when he wins?

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the air’

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the Air’ in falsetto... 40 years on!

13 days ago

Aled Jones

Pentatonix sing the US national anthem at NFL Game on Christmas Day

Vocal group Pentatonix sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in spine-tingling five-part harmony

13 days ago

Videos

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

19 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s beautiful prelude in newly renovated Notre Dame cathedral

1 month ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Lang Lang in Notre Dame reopening concert.

Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame

1 month ago

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Audience member conducts ‘Sleigh Ride’, stealing the show in joyful moment

1 month ago

Videos