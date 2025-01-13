LA Philharmonic forced to cancel concerts due to wildfires

Gustavo Dudamel, the Musical Director of the LA Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Will Padfield

The esteemed American orchestra has had to cancel performances due to the ongoing outbreak of the deadly wildfires.

The LA Philharmonic Orchestra has had to cancel all of its concerts between 9 and 12 January, plus a concert scheduled for 14 January, due to the ongoing outbreak of deadly wildfires in and around the city.

The renowned orchestra – one of the ‘Big Five’ American orchestras, was due to perform a programme of music by contemporary composer Nicolás Lell Benavides.

The impact of the fires has been so great that many musicians and LA Philharmonic staff are unable to work, as they grapple with the immensity of the damage caused.

The orchestra updated its website to inform would-be audience members, writing, ‘Due to the impact that the wildfires have had on our musicians and staff, this concert has been cancelled. Any tickets purchased will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment.

‘Our hearts are with all the members of our community affected by the fires, and we are grateful for the tireless work of firefighters and first responders during this emergency. Please stay safe, and we hope to welcome you back to Walt Disney Concert Hall soon.’

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the L.A. Philharmonic in Tchaikovsky's 'Hamlet'

The LA Philharmonic has its home in the world-class acoustic of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, in downtown Los Angeles. It performs 300 events a year, largely in four noted venues: Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford, and the Beckmen YOLA Center.

Renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel is the orchestra’s current chief conductor, consistently being met with rave reviews from critics.

The next scheduled concert for the orchestra is set to take place on Thursday 16 January, where Philippe Jordan will conduct Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’ Symphony. Let’s hope the fires are extinguished and the music can go on.