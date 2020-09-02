Trombonist drowns out “racist” Anti-BLM protester in university protest

By Kyle Macdonald

University President applauds as trombonist plays in loud opposition to “hate-spewing” demonstrator.

An Anti-Black Lives Matter and homophobic protester met his brassy match, during a protest at the University of South Carolina.

“He was saying a lot of homophobic things, a lot of racist things,” university student Sawyer McDuffie told ABC News.

A crowd of students gathered to voice their disapproval of his message, but the protester had a megaphone and continued to dominate the scene. That’s when a freshman at the university, Trey Hogan, arrived with his trombone.

A peaceful protest, through the use of fortissimo, you could say.

“Everyone started cheering when I started playing, so I just went on from there,” Hogan said. And as one might expect, if it’s trombone versus megaphone, the brass instrument comes out the winner.

Watch the scene unfold here:

Our students were not here to play today 😌 pic.twitter.com/aN5U8N4vTg — sawyer (@saw__your) August 21, 2020

After the cacophonous commotion Bob Caslen, President of the University of South Carolina, applauded the non-violent response to the demonstrator.

The demonstrator on Greene St. today may have a constitutional right to be there & say what he wants, but his words do not reflect the values & principles of our university. I applaud our @UofSC students who peacefully voiced their opposition to the hate he was spewing. — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) August 21, 2020

“So freaking proud of my school. So freaking proud of my trombone player,” said another Twitter user.

Hogan has since become know as “Trombone Guy” on social media. Well played.