Andrew Marr joins Classic FM to present new classical music programme

19 November 2021, 13:16 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 13:26

Andrew Marr joins Classic FM
Andrew Marr joins Classic FM. Picture: Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald

One of the UK’s finest broadcasters is joining Classic FM for a new programme, which will allow him to demonstrate his deep passion for classical music and the arts.

Classic FM welcomes one of the UK’s most popular broadcasters for a major new series.

Andrew Marr is known across the globe as a journalist, TV presenter, and political commentator who has interviewed many of the world’s biggest news-makers. But away from the bustle of the newsroom, Marr holds a deep love of literature, the arts, and in particular classical music.

The much-loved broadcaster and journalist’s programme will start on Classic FM in 2022.

Andrew Marr said: “On Classic FM, I’ll be exploring my love of classical music, and culture generally, with some surprising guests. I feel I’m joining a young, hungrily ambitious and exciting company and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

This exclusive signing will also see Marr hosting a new, opinion-led show, broadcast on Classic FM's sister station at Global, LBC.

In addition to his new programmes on Classic FM and LBC, Marr will also present a weekly podcast on Global Player – Global’s news and entertainment hub – and will write a regular column for LBC.co.uk

