Afghan musician who fled from Taliban gifted antique violin by stranger in the US

18 April 2023, 15:33 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 17:24

Latif Nasser shared violinist Ali’s story in a viral Twitter thread
Latif Nasser shared violinist Ali’s story in a viral Twitter thread. Picture: Latif Nasser / Twitter

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

After the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, this violinist fled to the US for his own safety – but had to leave his musical instrument behind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban in 2021, musicians have been fleeing the country in search of a better and safer life.

One of these musicians is an Afghan violinist, Ali, who fled Kabul for LA and, fearing he would be stopped and searched, decided to leave his beloved instrument behind. In the US, he has been building his life again from scratch, finding work in a shop stockroom.

His story, which has gone viral on Twitter with over two million views, is an incredible tale of human generosity and the power of music. It starts with Latif Nasser, a writer, co-host of Radiolab and host of the Netflix show Connected, who shared a thread on 16 April.

“Last year, a coworker randomly asked me to hand-deliver an antique violin across the country,” Nasser wrote. “I said yes, because why not. I had no idea what I was getting into, and now I need your help.”

On a work retreat in New York, Nasser was asked by a sound designer on Connected for a favour. The designer, Jeremy Bloom, asked Nasser to hand deliver an antique violin to a violinist who had just escaped from Kabul and settled in LA.

Read more: As musicians flee, Afghanistan's music scene tilters on the edge of silence

Having heard about the violinist through a friend, Bloom wanted to gift him a 110-year-old violin that had been sitting in his closet for years. He didn’t want to risk sending the precious instrument by post, so asked Nasser to take it as a carry-on on his flight home to LA.

Nasser agreed, arrived home and coordinated delivering the violin to the musician on WhatsApp. After some weeks, Nasser eventually met with the young man.

“I pulled up to the house and he was waiting outside,” Nasser wrote on Twitter. “Way younger than I expected. Mid 20s. Shy but clearly immensely grateful. Huge smile.”

The young man’s name was Ali, and he had travelled to the US on a special immigrant visa, Nasser discovered. The US has been evacuating Afghans under special admission programs since the Taliban’s return to power; this year, president Joe Biden has requested 20,000 more of these visas for Afghans who have helped the US government.

In LA, Ali found himself completely alone, with no family or friends close by. To make ends meet, he found a job at the local shopping centre, where he worked in the stockroom of a clothing store.

A few nights later, Nasser invited him to dinner at he and his wife’s house, and Ali told them his story.

Read more: Afghan musician weeps as Taliban burns his musical instruments in front of him

Back in Afghanistan, Ali was the violinist for the on-screen band in Afghan Star, a major reality television programme searching for the country’s most talented singers, which he worked on for five seasons. “Most people in Afghanistan know my face,” he told Nasser.

In 2013 he played at Carnegie Hall on a tour of the US, but he always returned to Kabul, where he studied and played music.

When the Taliban claimed control of Afghanistan, Ali burned all musical items in his house, including instruments and sheet music. But he couldn’t bear to destroy his violin.

Worried about getting stopped and searched, and knowing the atrocities committed against other musicians and artists by the Taliban, Ali left his violin behind when he fled Kabul. It took him around a year to get to the US, and he barely played the whole time.

Read more: Taliban executes folk singer after announcing a public music ban in Afghanistan

Since meeting Ali, Nasser has invited him over every week for dinner, after which Ali sometimes plays his violin.

Ali has since managed to get himself a green card, a driver’s licence, a bank account, and a car. He now works at a hotel as a food expediter, preparing room service trays, and sends extra money back to his family in Kabul.

But, while he is grateful for his more stable job, Ali is desperate to make a return to professional music-making, and to study at one of the great US music conservatoires, Juilliard, Berklee College or the New England Conservatory, and to train to become the next great violin virtuoso.

April marked Ali’s one-year anniversary in the US, and Nasser wanted to mark it by telling his story and trying to raise money for him to continue violin lessons. He partnered with the non-profit Teach to Learn, which supports other Afghan musicians, and has been raising money to help Ali get violin lessons.

The following day, 17 April, Nasser posted an update. “Wow. Ali and I are gobsmacked. In one day, we blasted past our goal of money for his violin lessons. So we decided to up the goal to what he really wants: music school tuition money. Chip in if you can/want. Regardless, your gifts, your words, your love is life-affirming.”

What a generous gift – and there couldn’t be a more deserving recipient.

Latest on Classic FM

Ralph Yarl is a talented clarinettist from

Ralph Yarl, 16-year-old bass clarinettist, released from hospital after life-threatening shooting
What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

Malakai Bayoh on Britain’s Got Talent

13-year-old Malakai Bayoh blows Britain’s Got Talent judges away: ‘One of the best voices I’ve ever heard’

Videos

Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicates final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway to his late son

Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicates final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway to his late son

Lloyd Webber

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Malakai Bayoh at Classic FM Live

13-year-old treble Malakai Bayoh stuns with virtuosic Mozart in Royal Albert Hall debut

Mozart

mario

The record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie is an easter-egg brimmed masterclass in orchestration

Discover Music

Ukrainian orchestra members refused UK visas in ‘catastrophe’ costing estimated €100,000

Ukrainian orchestra members refused UK visas in ‘catastrophe’ costing estimated €100,000

Amadeus Café, Mahon

This restaurant wanted to put some beautiful music on their menu… and made a really bad choice

Discover Music

How does Eric Whitacre write beautiful music? He says it all comes down to ‘the golden brick’

How does Eric Whitacre write beautiful music? He says it all comes down to ‘the golden brick’

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Queen coronation balcony

What music was played at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation?

Discover Music

Tenor sings Verdi at pizzaria

Operatic tenor surprises pizzeria diners by bursting into a startling Verdi aria

Verdi

Margherita Taylor and Ritula Shah

Margherita Taylor to host Classic FM’s More Music Drive, and Ritula Shah to present Calm Classics
Melody Thornton stars in The Bodyguard musical tour

Unruly singing audience members at ‘The Bodyguard’ spark musical theatre etiquette debate

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 is voted as the new No.1 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023.

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 tops Classic FM Hall of Fame in composer’s 150th anniversary year

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023

We’re counting down the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023! Listen live and follow the countdown

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Halle Berry stars in the live-action remake of the Disney ‘Little Mermaid’ film (2023)

New ‘Little Mermaid’ film tweaks original lyrics to include consent and female empowerment

Alan Menken

Soprano Katie Marshall sings ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ in cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral

Soprano sings sublime ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ in echoing cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral

Handel

Wycliffe Gordon soprano trombone solo

Mighty jazz musician plays tiny soprano trombone in ferocious brass solo

Videos

Programme highlights from Classic FM over the Easter weekend, including the countdown for the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023.

Easter radio highlights: Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023 countdown and more specials this weekend

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Ivan Fischer improves 'Happy Birthday'

Conductor completely tears apart ‘Happy Birthday’ and makes it a million times better

15 days ago

Iván Fischer

Josafat Raman performs Einaudi’s popular solo piano work, ‘Experience’ on TikTok

Pianist with congenital hand disability astounds with Einaudi melody in viral TikTok

19 days ago

Discover Music

Girl and her great-grandfather play a piano duet

Toddler plays a heartwarming piano duet with her 100-year-old great-grandfather

20 days ago

Discover Music

Nicolò Foron won the 17th Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition with a programme of Wagner, Grieg and Berlioz.

Joyous moment 25-year-old conductor wins competition with storming Berlioz symphony

21 days ago

LSO

Andrea Bocelli and HAUSER duet in New York

Andrea Bocelli and cellist HAUSER perform a glittering New York Times Square duet

22 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie

Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie

25 days ago

Videos