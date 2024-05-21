Survey finds over 70% of Brits turn to classical music for life’s biggest moments

21 May 2024, 00:01

Survey finds over 70% of Brits turn to classical music for life’s biggest moments
Survey finds over 70% of Brits turn to classical music for life’s biggest moments. Picture: Sally Jubb (pictured: Paul Philbert, Royal Scottish National Orchestra)

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A major three-year campaign has been launched to celebrate the power of classical music and the UK’s vibrant orchestral scene, which are considered a vital part of today’s cultural life by the British public.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nearly three-quarters of young adults have said classical music amplifies the big moments in our lives, from weddings and funerals, to sporting events and national ceremonies like last year’s coronation.

The results are according to a new survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted by the Association of British Orchestras (ABO).

Today, the ABO joins together orchestras across the country with Classic FM and other major classical music brands as media partners, to launch a nationwide campaign to celebrate the value and power that classical music brings to the UK, and the special connections it can evoke.

74% of those surveyed by the ABO said orchestras are a vital part of the country’s cultural heritage, while 65% believe that classical music is under-appreciated today.

The ABO’s Chair, Sophie Lewis, said: “Our survey showed how people turn to classical music in so many different settings, not only for pure enjoyment, but for reflection, mindfulness and to feel a powerful sense of connection – whether that’s a highly personal sense of emotion, or to share life’s special moments with those around them.

“Everyone has their favourite music that transports them to a landmark moment in their life.”

Read more: Audience’s heartbeats and breath synchronise during classical concerts

The Halle perform Beethoven’s Triple Concerto with Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Hyeyoon Park and Benjamin Grosvenor
The Halle perform Beethoven’s Triple Concerto with Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Hyeyoon Park and Benjamin Grosvenor. Picture: Bill Lam, The Halle

The campaign’s vision is to inspire the British public to celebrate and share what classical music means to them. Through the hashtag #MusicThatMovesYou, people are being invited to show their love of classical music and support for UK orchestras by sharing a piece of classical music on social media that has moved them, and what the music has meant to them in their life.

Lewis added, “We want to start a conversation open to everyone – both enthusiasts and casual listeners of classical music – to introduce one another to the music that moves them.

“We want to spark engagement and excitement for us all to celebrate the music that we can be proud of in Britain as a part of our cultural heritage, showcased by our members on a world class level.”

Today, people listen to classical music in so many different settings – at concert halls, on the radio, and through streaming services. The survey found 37% feel relaxed when enjoying classical music, while 36% described the music as ‘powerful’, and 33% said it made them feel ‘emotional’.

The survey found that younger generations – 73% of 18 to 34-year-olds – want to be completely immersed when listening to their music, contrasting with 59% of 35 to 54-year-olds, and 43% of 55+ year olds.

Hayato Sumino’s moment of phone duet genius | Classic FM

British orchestras are some of the most influential in the world, and with many ensembles today performing in health and social care settings, not only do they contribute to the cultural life in local communities, they make a vital contribution to the nation’s wellbeing, by enabling anyone to connect with the arts and live music.

It was recently announced that Manchester Camerata would host the UK’s first Centre of Excellence for Music and Dementia in Greater Manchester, working with the NHS and Alzheimer’s Society to offer musical support to people living with dementia to improve their quality of life, and reduce the need for health and care services.

Classic FM is joined by Classical Music Magazine, LIVE, UK Music, the Musicians’ Union (MU) and the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) as partners on the campaign, led by ABO and its member orchestras.

Philip Noyce, Managing Editor of Classic FM, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the ABO’s campaign. Classic FM listeners love orchestral music for so many reasons: it has such a rich history, with centuries-worth of material, and yet it still has so much resonance today, with the power to bring calm, comfort and focus, and to energise, inspire and motivate in equal measure.”

The celebrations will continue across the next three years, with further key moments, conversation starters and events to be announced.

Latest on Classic FM

All the string quartet classical covers of pop songs featured in Bridgerton Season 3.

All the classical covers in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 revealed

Discover Music

23-year-old countertenor Michael blew judges away on ‘The Piano’ with stunning Baroque performance.

Countertenor delivers ‘spellbinding’ Baroque vocal, securing his place in The Piano final

Discover Music

Violinist name Ava Bahari plays with the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

What’s the difference between a symphony, a concerto, and a sonata?

Discover Music

Francesca Bridgerton makes her debut in Season 3, as a piano-playing debutante.

What classical music does Francesca play on piano in Bridgerton?

Discover Music

A parade for Norway's annual National Day

What is Norway’s national anthem, and what are the lyrics in English?

Discover Music

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason stuns with blistering take on Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.2

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason stuns with blistering take on Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.2

A young Joshua Bell plays in a 1982 violin masterclass

Unearthed footage of 15-year-old Joshua Bell playing Tchaikovsky is terrifyingly good

Joshua Bell

How Kris Bowers created ‘the Bridgerton sound’ – from hip-hop beats to Ravel inspiration

How Kris Bowers created ‘the Bridgerton sound’ – from hip-hop beats to Ravel inspiration

Discover Music

Organ of the Cathedral of St Steven, Passau.

The 10 best pieces of music ever written for the organ

Discover Music

Wigmore Hall and Classic FM offer £5 tickets to U35 audiences for select concerts

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

10-year-old Sum wows Lang Lang on The Piano with Haydn sonata.

Lang Lang surprises 10-year-old superfan on The Piano after sparkling Haydn solo

Lang Lang

Bruno Tonioli overwhelmed with emotion by Denise and Stefan’s moving Sound of Music duet

Blind couple’s awe-inspiring ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ moves Britain’s Got Talent judge to tears

Videos

Karl Jenkins pranked by orchestra in 80th birthday surprise at Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Orchestra expertly pranks Sir Karl Jenkins with surprise ‘Happy Birthday’ at Royal Albert Hall

Events

Apple apologises for new iPad advert after internet backlash, including brilliant Bach parody.

Apple apologises for piano-crushing advert – after brilliant Bach parody

Why were piano keys once white and black – and why did they reverse?

Why are piano keys black and white? And when did they change?

Discover Music

Michelle Obama and Jon Batiste play a duet at the piano.

Michelle Obama reveals piano skills in playful ‘Charlie Brown’ duet with Jon Batiste

Videos

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Beethoven reincarnated by visual artist using composer’s life mask for first time

Ultra-realistic image of Beethoven created by visual artist using composer’s own life mask

18 days ago

Beethoven

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Monumental sound as 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sings Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

19 days ago

Beethoven

Duncan captured the hearts of the nation with his moving performance on ‘The Piano’.

80-year-old pianist with dementia moves ‘The Piano’ viewers with beautiful love theme for his wife

21 days ago

Discover Music

Hayato Sumino at the Royal Albert Hall

A phone rang during Hayato Sumino’s pin-drop Royal Albert Hall solo – and he duetted with it...

25 days ago

Tenor Innocent Masuku blew the Britain’s Got Talent crowd away with a show-stopping performance.

‘By far, the best opera singer we’ve ever had’ – Innocent Masuku astonishes Britain’s Got Talent judges

26 days ago

Videos

Freddie De Tommaso on ‘Nessun dorma’

Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

1 month ago

Puccini