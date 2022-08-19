A-level music entries rise by 4 percent, in first uplift in over a decade

19 August 2022, 13:39 | Updated: 19 August 2022, 15:18

A-level music entries rise in 2022 for the first time in over a decade.
A-level music entries rise in 2022 for the first time in over a decade. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

New figures show a hopeful increase, after music student numbers have fallen alarmingly since 2008.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Figures from the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) show that 5,916 students took music at A-level in 2022 – an increase on 5,686 in 2021.

The uplift, revealed in a report released on 18 August, follows a net 14-year decline in A-level music entries since 2008, when nearly 10,000 students were enrolled.

The rapid decline in figures for music education has been a source of much concern in recent years. In 2018, The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) warned that A-levels in music, French, and German were at risk of disappearing from state education after funding cuts of up to 39 per cent.

Read more: ‘Funding crisis’ poses serious threat to A-level music and languages

Good news: A-level entries in drama and music see slight increases in 2022, after years of concerning decline.
Good news: A-level entries in drama and music see slight increases in 2022, after years of concerning decline. Picture: PA

Entries for A-level music fell by 43 percent between 2011 and 2020. At the time, Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) called the results “extremely concerning”.

Numbers levelled off slightly in 2021, despite research from Birmingham City University revealing that access to A-level music for students in state education was in rapid decline.

The research showed that some parts of the country had no, or very limited access to institutions that offered A-level music, with only one percent of students in the Midlands studying the subject due to a sheer lack of schools and colleges offering it.

By contrast, independent schools had far higher proportions of students enrolled in music, in further evidence that the stark decline in numbers was not necessarily reflective of a lack of interest.

Read more: A-level music in schools could ‘disappear’ in little more than a decade

This uptick in A-level music entries for 2022 has been welcomed by UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, who has urged the government to take action off the back of the new figures, by implementing the £90 million arts premium pledged in their 2019 manifesto.

In 2021, nearly 14,000 people called on the government to ensure the premium is delivered to schools, after former schools minister Nick Gibb confirmed it would not be provided for secondary schools that year.

Trending on Classic FM

The 25 greatest violinists of all time

The 25 greatest violinists of all time

Discover Music

Plácido Domingo, 81, is a world renowned Spanish opera singer who has previously been accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues

Plácido Domingo linked to sex trafficking investigation in Argentina but ‘didn’t commit a crime’

Placido Domingo

Solange Knowles becomes the third woman in the New York City Ballet’s history to be commissioned to write a ballet score.

Solange Knowles is driving a ballet revolution as young fans flock to buy tickets

Why did Holst leave Earth out of The Planets suite?

Why did Holst leave Earth out of his orchestral suite, The Planets?

Maura described her cat as a ‘legend’ in the caption of her now viral TikTok

Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

Videos

Pianist, Angela Todorova, was accompanying a violinist, when every musician’s worst nightmare happened

Piano eats accompanist’s sheet music in page turning nightmare

Discover Music

Music teacher, Pin-Hsin Lin (L), was reportedly shot at through the ceiling by her neighbour, Kathryn Pugh (R)

Piano teacher shot at by neighbour, following noise complaints

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Classic FM’s Big Bake

Join us in celebrating our 30th birthday with Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake!

Charity

Young pianist plays Chopin at Milan Airport

Six-year-old prodigy plays beautiful Chopin waltz on airport piano

Chopin

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

The stolen Gagliano violin (not pictured) was retrieved by police in a recent raid, 3 years after it first went missing

Stolen €250,000 Gagliano violin, sold by thief for just €200, recovered by police 3 years later

8 days ago

Discover Music

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

American Football player stuns teammates by singing Andrea Bocelli anthem

8 days ago

Videos

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the stunning Butterfly Nebula.

NASA releases the breathtakingly beautiful sound of the Butterfly Nebula

8 days ago

Videos

Oasis could have sounded very different if Liam had kept up the classical instrument

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher stopped playing the violin over fears he’d be bullied at school

8 days ago

Discover Music

JS Bach Happy Birthday

‘Happy Birthday’ – but it’s in the style of a Johann Sebastian Bach fugue

8 days ago

Bach

A talented 12-year-old ballerina has died in a missile strike minutes after leaving her ballet lesson.

12-year-old ballet dancer killed in Donetsk missile strike, along with grandmother and teacher

9 days ago

Discover Music

Britain’s Big Platinum Performance

The UK’s best amateur music groups – winners of Britain’s Big Platinum Performance announced

9 days ago

A beginner musician learns how to play the piano through augmented reality

Music in the Metaverse - learn to play the piano in this new augmented reality app

11 days ago

Discover Music

One Voice Mixed Chorus perform, “Singing Darkness to Light” in 2019

How choirs can welcome trans singers: ‘It’s about creating a place of belonging’

15 days ago

Scam artists are posing as violinists in America, and pretending to play for money

Police across America issue warnings over busking scammers, pretending to play the violin

16 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Singers from Cape Town Opera serenaded a plane full of passengers travelling to Johannesburg last month.

Cape Town Opera singers surprise airplane passengers with unexpected Verdi chorus

18 days ago

Verdi

Alfie Boe sings 'Nessun dorma' for Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide

Tenor Alfie Boe sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for Love Island contestants with solo guitarist

21 days ago

Alfie Boe

President Obama was treated to an impromptu concert outside his hotel in Denmark

Barack Obama treated to impromptu serenade by a balcony choir of Danish singers

22 days ago

Videos

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a special royal concert live from the Tower of London

23 days ago

The Sixteen

18,000-year-old conch shell

This 18,000-year-old shell is ‘oldest wind instrument of its kind’ – hear its haunting sound

1 month ago

Discover Music

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

1 month ago

Luciano Pavarotti