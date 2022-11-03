Does classical music actually help calm cats and dogs during fireworks?

3 November 2022, 16:35

By Siena Linton

Thunderstorms, fireworks, bright lights and loud noises, can be very scary for animals. Thankfully, research suggests that classical music can help.

Did you know, dogs are capable of hearing sounds up to four times as far away as humans can hear them? It’s no wonder, then, that fireworks, thunderstorms, and other loud noises can cause dogs, cats, and other pets so much stress.

Thankfully, there are things you can do to help your pet handle the hustle and bustle of Bonfire Night – backed up by scientific research.

Ahead of Classic FM’s Pet Classics, our presenter Charlotte Hawkins spoke to RSPCA Chief Inspector Clare Dew about the best ways to keep pets calm during firework displays, from playing them classical music to setting up their own cosy corner at home.

Read more: How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA

Does classical music really help to calm cats and dogs?
Does classical music really help to calm cats and dogs? Picture: Getty

One of Clare’s recommendations is to desensitise pets ahead of time by playing them music – specifically, classical music without words.

“It drowns out the noise of the fireworks and gives the animals something else to concentrate on”, she told Classic FM. “Music, particularly classical music without words, is one of the best things to keep anything calm.”

Clare’s advice is backed up by several studies. A study by Colorado scientists in 2012 looked at the effect of playing different genres of music to dogs in kennels, while their owners were away. Those who listened to classical music spent more time sleeping, and less time barking, howling and crying, than dogs that were played other genres.

In more recent years, research by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also backed up the claim that classical music lowers stress levels, and, in 2022, researchers at Queen’s University Belfast also discovered that dogs settled down sooner when listening to classical music, compared to audiobooks.

Read more: Dogs find classical music more calming than audiobooks, research reveals

Speaking to Charlotte for Classic FM, Clare Dew shared some extra tips for keeping your pet as calm as possible, adding: “My own rescue dog Frank struggles at this time of year, and he finds it reassuring to know we are there at home with him.”

Charlotte’s own dog also loves to chill out with Pet Classics, as she says: “I’ve seen first-hand from my dog just how difficult a time it can be for pets during the fireworks, but it’s amazing the difference relaxing music can have in helping to calm and soothe animals”.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at how chilled out this pup was last year...

Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics, on 4 and 5 November, 5pm–9pm on Global Player.

Latest in wellbeing

See more Latest in wellbeing

8 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise

10 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise

Discover Music

11 reasons you should never date a classical music

11 reasons you should never date a classical musician

Discover Music

Musicians - brain surgery

These musicians keep on making music… in the middle of major surgery

Latest in travel

See more Latest in travel

french flag

Why does everyone love the Marseillaise, France’s national anthem?

Latest in money

See more Latest in money

What do NFTs mean for the world of classical music?

The unstoppable rise of NFTs, and what they could mean for classical music

Discover Music

Violin comparison

Can you hear the difference between a £50 violin and a £250,000 violin?

Discover Music

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM’s Pet Classics: Charlotte Hawkins and Frank in the studio

Pet Classics, our special programme to calm pets on Bonfire Night, returns for 2022

Intrepid insect joins classical guitarist for duet in amusing concert moment

Intrepid insect joins classical guitarist for duet in amusing concert moment

Xuefei Yang

Protestor, ‘Sebastian’ was one of three Extinction Rebellion members who interrupted a performance at The Royal Concertgebouw earlier this week

Extinction Rebellion activists halt Verdi Requiem at Concertgebouw, comparing to ‘sinking Titanic’

Verdi

A Stradivarius violin (not pictured) has been found 78 years after it was looted by Nazi soldiers

Long-lost Stradivarius violin stolen by Nazis during Second World War found in France

Discover Music

The sprinklers have reportedly caused hundreds of millions of Yen worth of damage

‘Calamity’ as musical instruments are soaked by concert hall’s sprinkler malfunction

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake at the London Coliseum (2011)

The best ballet scores of all time

Discover Music

The RSPCA’s top tips for pet safety during firework season

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA

Scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

The 20 scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

Discover Music

Andrea Fisher performs ‘Danse Macabre’ on flute and organ

Flautist plays ‘Danse Macabre’ in a creepily coordinated organ duet with herself

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery