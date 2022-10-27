Music For Pets playlist: classical music to keep your pets calm during fireworks

27 October 2022, 16:06 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 16:11

Classic FM

By Classic FM

As fireworks season begins, find a musical sanctuary to soothe anxious pets ahead of Classic FM’s Pet Classics on 4 and 5 November, with our carefully crafted Music For Pets playlist...

Classical music can have a wonderful, calming effect on animals. And particularly during the lights and bangs of fireworks season, the melodies of our favourite classical composers can be a crucial tonic for our beloved pets.

We have created a non-stop, live playlist of peaceful melodies to help you, and your four-legged friends, relax.

From Elgar and Debussy to Ludovico Einaudi and Eric Whitacre, Classic FM’s Music For Pets playlist on Global Player features music by some of classical music’s best-loved composers.

Charlotte Hawkins, who is once again hosting Classic FM’s Pet Classics this November, said: “I’ve seen first-hand from my dog just how difficult a time it can be for pets during the fireworks, but it’s amazing the difference relaxing music can have in helping to calm and soothe animals.”

Read more: 10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Music for Pets playlist
Music for Pets playlist. Picture: Global Player

Click here to listen to Classic FM’s Music For Pets playlist >

Pet Classics will take place across two programmes, on the two most popular nights of the year for fireworks – Friday 4 and Saturday 5 November 2022. The programmes will feature calming music, as well as advice from the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) on how to keep pets calm on Bonfire Night.

RSPCA’s Chief Inspector Clare Dew said: “We know fireworks are a source of stress for animals each year, and that owners can really struggle with knowing what to do for the best.

“I’d suggest keeping your home as quiet as possible, shutting the curtains, creating a safe haven with blankets and a favourite toy for your pet, sticking the radio on and having a chill out evening. We’d also encourage people holding displays to be mindful of animals who live outside.

“My own rescue dog Frank struggles at this time of year and he finds it reassuring to know we are there at home with him, so that’s where I’ll be this year.”

Listen to more classical music playlists from Classic FM on Global Player.

Latest in wellbeing

See more Latest in wellbeing

8 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise

10 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise

Discover Music

11 reasons you should never date a classical music

11 reasons you should never date a classical musician

Discover Music

Musicians - brain surgery

These musicians keep on making music… in the middle of major surgery

Latest in travel

See more Latest in travel

french flag

Why does everyone love the Marseillaise, France’s national anthem?

Latest in money

See more Latest in money

What do NFTs mean for the world of classical music?

The unstoppable rise of NFTs, and what they could mean for classical music

Discover Music

Violin comparison

Can you hear the difference between a £50 violin and a £250,000 violin?

Discover Music

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

How old is your soul?

How old is your soul, based on your classical music taste?

Latest on Classic FM

Niccolò Paganini was such a gifted violinist, people thought he sold his soul to the devil

Niccolò Paganini was such a gifted violinist, people thought he sold his soul to the devil

Paganini

Joseph Ancona was a crew member at the Metropolitan Opera House

Metropolitan Opera stagehand, 20, killed in tragic New York subway accident

New York Metropolitan Opera

The Sovereign’s Piper plays for King Charles III outside Clarence House for the first time.

Royal piper’s fanfare wakes King Charles III for first time at London residence

Videos

Bocelli family trio sings 'Feliz Navidad'

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio

Andrea Bocelli

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli facts – wife, children, songs

Andrea Bocelli: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

Andrea Bocelli

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Andrea Bocelli

Nina Simone (left), and Odetta (right) were two trailblazing musicians whose early musical trainings were rooted in classical

‘They would put white musicians on the cover’ – author spotlights music history’s trailblazing Black women

Women in Music

Aretha Franklin with her good friend, Luciano Pavarotti

The time Aretha Franklin stepped in for ‘good friend’ Pavarotti, and sang Nessun Dorma

Luciano Pavarotti

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery