Music For Pets playlist: classical music to keep your pets calm during fireworks

By Classic FM

As fireworks season begins, find a musical sanctuary to soothe anxious pets ahead of Classic FM’s Pet Classics on 4 and 5 November, with our carefully crafted Music For Pets playlist...

Classical music can have a wonderful, calming effect on animals. And particularly during the lights and bangs of fireworks season, the melodies of our favourite classical composers can be a crucial tonic for our beloved pets.

We have created a non-stop, live playlist of peaceful melodies to help you, and your four-legged friends, relax.

From Elgar and Debussy to Ludovico Einaudi and Eric Whitacre, Classic FM’s Music For Pets playlist on Global Player features music by some of classical music’s best-loved composers.

Charlotte Hawkins, who is once again hosting Classic FM’s Pet Classics this November, said: “I’ve seen first-hand from my dog just how difficult a time it can be for pets during the fireworks, but it’s amazing the difference relaxing music can have in helping to calm and soothe animals.”

Music for Pets playlist. Picture: Global Player

Pet Classics will take place across two programmes, on the two most popular nights of the year for fireworks – Friday 4 and Saturday 5 November 2022. The programmes will feature calming music, as well as advice from the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) on how to keep pets calm on Bonfire Night.

RSPCA’s Chief Inspector Clare Dew said: “We know fireworks are a source of stress for animals each year, and that owners can really struggle with knowing what to do for the best.

“I’d suggest keeping your home as quiet as possible, shutting the curtains, creating a safe haven with blankets and a favourite toy for your pet, sticking the radio on and having a chill out evening. We’d also encourage people holding displays to be mindful of animals who live outside.

“My own rescue dog Frank struggles at this time of year and he finds it reassuring to know we are there at home with him, so that’s where I’ll be this year.”

