10 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise

6 October 2021, 16:20

8 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise
8 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Sian Moore

Work up a sweat with our soundtrack of invigorating classical melodies.

Classical music can be an overlooked genre when picking a workout playlist.

But with its pacy tempos, stirring melodies and inspiring instrumentals, there’s plenty of music to get the adrenaline pumping and put you in the frame of mind for a run, swim, climb or gym session.

So, fasten your laces, start the stretching, and... da capo!

Read more: 11 of the most relaxing pieces of piano music

  1. The Marriage of Figaro Overture – Mozart

    The Overture to Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is the first musical pitstop on our list, its lively opening – an infectious, and gloriously uplifting affair led by the strings and winds – leaving its listener somewhat breathless, and lending itself perfectly to a high-energy bout of exercise.

  2. Chariots of Fire – Vangelis

    Used to score the rivalry between two athletes at the 1924 Olympics in Hugh Hudson’s film of the same name, VangelisChariots of Fire score has become synonymous with sport – namely, any slow-motion running sequences.

    You might just be jogging a lap of the local park, but with Vangelis’ stirring synthesisers and percussion, you’ll be transported to an Olympics track, moments from the finishing line.

  3. Fanfare for the Common Man – Copland

    In need of some rousing encouragement before you work up a sweat? Copland has you covered with his ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ which with its iconic brass fanfare and thundering timpani, is certain to inspire some pre-workout motivation.

    For added drama, save the piece for the exact moment you reach the summit of a mountain, and indulge in the sound of victory.

  4. 1812 Overture finale – Tchaikovsky

    No, it isn’t just the exercise that’s got your heart racing – the brass fanfare finale of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, a longtime favourite in the Classic FM Hall of Fame, has just begun.

    If your motivation is waning, the composer’s booming cannons and crashing cymbals are sure to help. Ready for another lap of that running track now?

  5. William Tell Overture – Rossini

    We can’t imagine a more appropriate piece of music to get you over a finish line than Rossini’s Overture to his opera William Tell. The finale’s iconic, galloping climax, with its trumpet fanfare and racing lines in the string section, is the perfect piece to pop an extra spring in your step, or give you that final push.

  6. The Four Seasons, Spring – Vivaldi

    As winter emerges, the colder nights and mornings can put a dampener on anyone’s good intentions in the exercise department – but fear not, for Vivaldi is here to bring warmth, sunshine and merriness in abundance to your workout, with ‘Spring’ from his Four Seasons.

    The Baroque composer’s masterpiece has all the makings of a motivational piece: sprightly strings and a timeless, inspiring melody.

  7. Conga del Fuego – Márquez

    Frantic and furious in equal measure, Mexican composer Arturo Márquez’s ‘Conga’ is a joyous affair of syncopated Latin-American rhythms and spirited strings, sure to add a little pace to your practice – of the musical or physical persuasion.

  8. Carmen Prelude – Bizet

    Bizet is waiting in line to give you a good old musical leg-up to get out of your chair and onto the track, with the infectious ‘Overture’ to his opera Carmen. But there’s no time for a warm-up with this, as Bizet throws us straight into a sea of exhilarating strings and winds, and crashing percussion.

  9. Violin Concerto No. 9 in G Major, Op. 8 – Joseph Bologne

    Run, skip, jump and swim to Joseph Boulogne’s sprightly Violin Concerto No.9 in G Major. The 18th-century composer’s piece provides a magnificent burst of energy, with its pacy strings and stimulating melody.

  10. I Giorni – Einaudi

    If yoga or pilates is your preference, or perhaps you’re searching for some musical cool-down company: look no further. Much of Einaudi’s repertoire can provide a moment of musical respite, but ‘I Giorni’ has an especially soothing quality to match slower movement, and provide room for contemplation.

    After the liveliness of Copland and Mozart, here’s a much-needed breather...

Fitness and nutrition guru Joe Wicks joins Moira Stuart this Sunday at 10pm for the latest episode of Moira Stuart Meets... Find out more here.

Latest features

See more Latest features

Philadelphia Orchestra

Orchestras have worn white tails for centuries. Now, the times – and the tails – are changing.

1 hour ago

School Orchestra

The pandemic has led to a dramatic decline in children’s fine motor skills. Could music be the solution?

1 day ago

Mstislav Rostropovich in Netflix’s Diana the Musical

Cellist Mstislav Rostropovich ‘appears’ in Netflix’s Diana the Musical and it’s raising many questions

1 day ago

Mstislav Rostropovich

Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Ich Liebe Dich’ father-daughter duet is too much for our hearts

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Ich Liebe Dich’ with his 8-year-old daughter in heart-warming duet

5 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

The Neanderthal Flute is carved from the bone of a Cave Bear

Hear the world’s oldest instrument, the 50,000 year old neanderthal flute

5 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Lang Lang duets with Andrea Bocelli

Lang Lang duets with Andrea Bocelli, as two classical legends meet in casual jam session

Lang Lang

Lo-Fi Orchestra

Hacker builds electronic orchestra that plays Holst’s The Planets with supreme accuracy
Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts – be in the audience for free!
Isata Kanneh-Mason will co-host The Gramophone Awards 2021, with winners including Alina Ibragimova and Fatma Said

The Gramophone Awards 2021: all the winning classical artists and how to watch the ceremony live

Events

Roberto Blanco / Beethoven

German pop singer calls for Beethoven’s body to be exhumed for a racial DNA test

Beethoven

Sir Simon Rattle urges UK government to give asylum to silenced Afghan musicians

Sir Simon Rattle among classical music figures urging government to give visas to silenced Afghan musicians

Simon Rattle

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments