Explore the world’s forgotten women composers in this incredible interactive map

19 August 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 17:04

Forgotten female composers feature in interactive map
Forgotten female composers feature in interactive map. Picture: svmusicology.com/mapa

By Rosie Pentreath

Discover and celebrate over 500 great figures from classical music, thanks to this ingenious interactive tool that honours women past and present.

A new interactive tool has been created to shine a light on brilliant female composers around the world who, throughout the ages, have been neglected to a large extent by classical music.

Pushing back on the prejudice, societal norms and troubling taboos that have cast women under an almost impenetrable shadow for centuries, music teacher Sakira Ventura has created an online map that plots hundreds of women composers living today, and from history, in their respective countries.

The effect is an instant visual of just how many women and their music are ripe for discovery.

Read more: 21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

The 28-year-old music teacher was inspired by the fact that she doesn’t remember learning about many, if any, female composers during her own music education. Something she wanted to rectify in her own student’s journey.

“They don’t appear in musical history books, their works aren’t played at concerts and their music isn’t recorded,” Ventura says of the majority of the women on the map.

Speaking to The Guardian, she continues: “I’m 28 years old and nobody ever spoke to me about female composers. I want to do what hasn’t been done for me.

“I want my students to know that Mozart and Beethoven existed but also that there were also all these female composers.”

Read more: 10 women who changed the classical music world forever

Ventura’s fascinating map features living British composers such as Rachel Portman and Alma Deutscher, but also less well known historical and living figures – such as the Ethiopian nun Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, who is known for her piano playing and compositions, and the song composer, Queen Liliʻuokalani, who was Haiwaii’s last monarch and the composer of over 160 songs.

Every woman’s plot is accompanied by a short bio and links to discover more. It’s a rich, fascinating and inspiring tool, which Ventura has told The Guardian she’s continuing to build, with a list of another 500 women being collated as we speak.

“I had always talked about putting these composers on the map,” she says. “So it occurred to me to do it literally.”

Visit svmusicology.com/mapa to explore now.

Latest features

See more Latest features

Classic FM's TV Music Countdown in partnership with Radio Times

Vote in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown for the chance to win £500

4 hours ago

What makes Michael Nyman’s music for The Piano so great?

What makes Michael Nyman’s music for The Piano so great? We unpack its simple brilliance.

6 hours ago

A Star Wars piano medley meets 360-degree virtual reality, and the force is strong

A Star Wars piano medley meets 360-degree virtual reality, and the force is strong

7 hours ago

Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

When Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

1 day ago

Victory Brinker sings a storming Bellini aria for Simon Cowell and the judges

9-year-old opera singer on America’s Got Talent sings Italian soprano aria ‘Casta Diva’

1 day ago

Bellini

More From ClassicFM

12-year-old virtuoso stuns St Pancras passersby with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ piano arrangement

12-year-old pianist stuns passersby at railway station with virtuosic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana sings ‘All I Ask of You’ in deleted scene from The Crown

Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana sings ‘All I Ask of You’ in poignant deleted scene from The Crown
Flight attendant tries to force violinist to check instrument into hold

Flight attendant tries to force violinist to check instrument into hold: ‘We don’t go with federal law’
If classical music had modern drums...

This guy is adding modern drums to classical melodies and creating legit masterpieces
Oboe rings stock photo fail

A jewellery advert with a model ‘playing’ the oboe is baffling the woodwind world

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Periods & genres

Occasions

Occasions

Moods

Moods

Instruments

Instruments