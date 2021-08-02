Who wrote ‘Wheels on the Bus’ and what are the full lyrics?

By Rosie Pentreath

We explore the history, origins and lyrics of the popular 1930s American folk song for children.

‘Wheels on the Bus’ is a popular nursery rhyme, telling of the various aspects of a bus trip.

From the ‘round and round’ turn of the wheels and ‘swish swish swish’ of the windscreen wipers, to the ‘beep beep beep’ of the horn, the song evokes for attentive children all the separate elements they may experience riding a bus through town.

There are dance moves kids can learn too.

But who wrote the popular rhyme, and what are the origins of the provokingly catchy song?

Join us as we take a ride through the song’s history…

Who wrote ‘Wheels on the Bus’?

‘Wheels on the Bus’ is attributed to Verna Hills, and was published in 1939.

It is an American folk song for children, popular in America, Canada, the UK and Australia, designed to keep young ones amused on long bus rides.

It has a cheerful, rhythmic melody that’s repeated again and again, and used throughout several verses – the final of which sees parents saying “shh, shh, shh”. You’ve got to applaud the ingenuity of the device being utilised there... *chuckles*.

The melody is closely based on the similarly rhythmic and repetitive British children’s song, ‘Here we go Round the Mulberry Bush’.

What is the history of the popular children’s song?

The song was published in Milton Bradley’s volume 25 of primary school teachers’ magazine, American Childhood in 1939, attributed to Verna Hills of Boston, Massachusetts.

The song has remained popular and has been translated into several languages.

The words of ‘Wheels on the Bus’ have also been adapted into new musical versions – including by Canadian children’s entertainer Raffi, who set it to the tune of the traditional American song ‘Buffalo Gals’, and by Madonna impersonator Mad Donna, AKA Michelle Chappel, who sampled a Madonna song behind it to make a 2002 hit single.

What are the lyrics to ‘Wheels on the Bus’?

The wheels on the bus go round and round

Round and round

Round and round

The wheels on the bus go round and round

All ‘round the town

The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish

Swish, swish, swish

Swish, swish, swish

The wipers on the bus go swish, swish, swish

All ‘round the town

The driver on the bus goes ‘move on back’

Move on back

Move on back

The driver on the bus goes ‘move on back’

All ‘round the town

The people on the bus go up and down

Up and down

Up and down

The people on the bus go up and down

All ‘round the town

The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep

Beep, beep, beep

Beep, beep, beep

The horn on the bus goes beep, beep, beep

All ‘round the town

The baby on the bus goes 'whaa whaa whaa'

whaa whaa whaa

whaa whaa whaa

The baby on the bus goes ‘whaa whaa whaa’

All ‘round the town

The parents on the bus go ‘shh, shh, shh’

Shh, shh, shh

Shh, shh, shh

The parents on the bus go ‘shh, shh, shh’

All ‘round the town