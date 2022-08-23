Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers that sing virtuosic duets together

23 August 2022, 17:23

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers, who sing virtuosic duets together
Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers, who sing virtuosic duets together. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

After eavesdropping on their operatic duets, scientists found these tiny primates could be using their vocal virtuosity to attract a mate.

Gursky’s spectral tarsiers are a pint-sized species of primate that bear a strikingly close resemblance to Yoda in Star Wars. They were even, supposedly, the original inspiration for the Jedi Master.

The tarsiers, which inhabit the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia, are also known for their virtuosic vocal duets.

In a recent study, led by researchers from Sam Ratulangi University in Indonesia and Cornell University in the United States, it was found that pairs of the tarsier species sing duets that have evolved to showcase their virtuosity.

The ‘songs’ they perform can be taxing work for the singing creatures, presumably due to physiological constraints. Researchers deduced that the complexity of their music-making may directly correspond to their ‘fitness’ as signalled to other members of the same species – just as a peacock’s tail might.

Read more: NASA releases eerie ‘singing’ from a black hole and it’s straight out of a horror movie

Gursky’s spectral tarsier (Tarsius spectrumgurskyae) are a nocturnal primate
Gursky’s spectral tarsier (Tarsius spectrumgurskyae) are a nocturnal primate. Picture: Alamy

Alongside her colleagues, first author of the study Isabel Comella, a researcher at the K Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics, recorded 50 duets consisting of 6,681 notes, sung by 14 female-male pairs of Gursky’s spectral tarsiers.

Using machine learning, they analysed the notes and phrases from each tarsier’s song, paying attention to frequency, bandwidth, duration and rate of notes per second. The study took place in the months of July and August 2018, in Tangkoko National Park in North Sulawesi.

“Here we show that Gursky’s spectral tarsier duets exhibit acoustic trade-offs in note rate and note bandwidth – that is, the range of frequencies within a note,” Comella said.

“To produce high-frequency notes with wide bandwidths, Gursky’s spectral tarsiers must make rapid and comprehensive vocal modifications, which may be physically demanding. So, on average, we find that duets with a wide bandwidth tend to have notes that are repeatedly more slowly, and vice versa.”

The duets lasted between 13 and 204 seconds, and often featured what the researchers observed to be the tarsiers’ version of an opera singer’s coloratura: rapidly repeated notes, vocalised in a duet-like manner between male and female pairs.

Hear a ‘duet’ between a female and male tarsier pair on North Sulawesi, in the video below.

“The duet is rich in rapidly repeated broadband notes, which are physiologically and neurologically taxing for the singer,” Comella added. “An individual’s ‘virtuosity’ in singing these notes may be the equivalent of a peacock’s tail, signalling fitness.”

The Gursky’s spectral tarsiers’ singing style varies from one creature to the next. Some can sing a few notes that stretch over the widest bandwidth, while others achieve rapid repetitions of several notes – but only a handful can do both at the same time.

The nocturnal primates, which weigh between 100 and 200g, move around in pairs, occupying territories of between 1.6 and 4.1 hectares, which they defend by singing duets – revealing that they already have a mate, and the territory is occupied.

The researchers also found in their study, that singing broadband notes in rapid succession is especially difficult for the female tarsier, but it is not yet known why.

“There is still so much to be learned about the function of tarsier duets: the information they contain about the calling animals, and what information other tarsiers pick up on. The possibility that duets contain information about the fitness of a calling individual – the vocal equivalent of a peacock’s tail – is an exciting avenue for future research,” said last author Dr. Dena J Clink, a researcher at the K Lisa Yang Center.

“Tarsiers are understudied compared to their more ‘popular’ primate relatives, so they represent a vast area of research yet to be explored. For example: Do their duets accurately reflect their fitness? What exactly are the different functions of their duets? We hope to answer some of these questions in our future studies,” concluded Comella.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Classical music can help calm your dogs faster, according to new research.

Dogs find classical music more calming than audiobooks, research reveals

18 hours ago

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba

1 day ago

Danielle Salvato and Sebastian Spencer were caught on church CCTV walking into the unlocked church to play it’s piano (not pictured)

Couple on first date charged with burglary after breaking into church to play piano

1 day ago

The 25 greatest violinists of all time

The 25 greatest violinists of all time

4 days ago

A-level music entries rise in 2022 for the first time in over a decade.

A-level music entries rise by 4 percent, in first uplift in over a decade

4 days ago

Solange Knowles becomes the third woman in the New York City Ballet’s history to be commissioned to write a ballet score.

Solange Knowles is driving a ballet revolution as young fans flock to buy tickets

5 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM Music for Pets

Classic FM at the Movies

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Trending on Classic FM

Global launches new daily podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel

Global launches new daily podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Plácido Domingo, 81, is a world renowned Spanish opera singer who has previously been accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues

Plácido Domingo linked to sex trafficking investigation in Argentina but ‘didn’t commit a crime’

Placido Domingo

Why did Holst leave Earth out of The Planets suite?

Why did Holst leave Earth out of his orchestral suite, The Planets?

Maura described her cat as a ‘legend’ in the caption of her now viral TikTok

Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

Videos

Pianist, Angela Todorova, was accompanying a violinist, when every musician’s worst nightmare happened

Piano eats accompanist’s sheet music in page turning nightmare

Music teacher, Pin-Hsin Lin (L), was reportedly shot at through the ceiling by her neighbour, Kathryn Pugh (R)

Piano teacher shot at by neighbour, following noise complaints

Classic FM’s Big Bake

Join us in celebrating our 30th birthday with Classic FM’s Big Birthday Bake!

Charity

Young pianist plays Chopin at Milan Airport

Six-year-old prodigy plays beautiful Chopin waltz on airport piano

Chopin

The stolen Gagliano violin (not pictured) was retrieved by police in a recent raid, 3 years after it first went missing

Stolen €250,000 Gagliano violin, sold by thief for just €200, recovered by police 3 years later