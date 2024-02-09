Exclusive

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite pieces of classical music

Comedian, actor, and Classic FM presenter Stephen Mangan reveals the classical music closest to his heart, from epic choral masterpieces to relaxing solo piano works.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new host of late Sunday afternoons on Classic FM, Stephen Mangan has been a huge fan of classical music since his teenage years, after a chance encounter with Mozart’s Requiem left him awestruck.

Embarking on a journey of musical discovery from then on, Stephen has since been introduced to the wonders of choral music, Estonian minimalism via Arvo Pärt, Ravel’s piano concertos and much more.

Now occupying a brand new 4pm–7pm show on Classic FM on Sundays, Stephen shares his love of all things classical music as the weekend wraps up, plus a healthy dose of his good-humour and conversation.

Here’s a flavour of Stephen’s great musical loves, as he selects his ten favourite pieces of all time...

