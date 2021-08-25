10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt

10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt.

By Rosie Pentreath

From sublime sacred choral settings, to mesmerising minimalist instrumental works, Pärt’s music is as accessible as it is profound.

Arvo Pärt is one of the most performed living composers in the world.

The Estonian composer’s beautiful, minimalist music is unique, atmospheric and mesmerising. He writes a range of music, from compelling instrumental pieces to profound sacred choral settings.

Early in his composing career he became the first Estonian composer to apply the principles of serialism to his work and, being in a Soviet country, was criticised by authorities for using what was considered a ‘decadent’ Western technique. Later he wrote the religious piece, Credo, which also raised an eyebrow with the Soviets, who felt he was questioning the foundations of the regime.

Pärt had an extended break from composing but, luckily for us, turned his attention back to writing sublime music after time in the army.

He developed his distinctive minimalist way of writing, incorporating styles from Gregorian Chant through to modern minimalist techniques into his own ‘Tintinnabulum’ bell-like style, which he describes as “an area I sometimes wander into when I am searching for answers, in my life, my music, my work.”

When we think of works like Spiegel im Spiegel and Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten, it’s profound to reflect on these words of Pärt’s: “In my dark hours, I have the certain feeling that everything outside this one thing has no meaning,” he says. “The complex and many-faceted only confuses me, and I must search for unity.”

Let’s explore some of the most poignant and heart-wrenchingly beautiful pieces of music Pärt has written.

