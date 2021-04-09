This vocal rendition of Elgar’s Nimrod is an utterly sublime moment of music

9 April 2021, 18:10

This vocal rendition of Elgar’s Nimrod is an utterly sublime moment of music
This vocal rendition of Elgar’s Nimrod is an utterly sublime moment of music. Picture: VOCES8/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Take a moment to bathe yourself in this exquisite vocal requiem.

Five years ago, a vocal ensemble performed a stirring rendition of Elgar’s abiding melody ‘Nimrod’, as a tribute on Armistice Day 2016.

‘Lux Aeterna’, arranged by John Cameron, was performed by British ensemble VOCES8 who, through music, paid their respects to the veterans who served in the First World War, and all subsequent wars involving British and Commonwealth troops.

It’s one of those very special moments in music that stops you in your tracks.

Read more: The moving story behind Elgar’s Enigma Variations >

Take a listen below, as soprano Andrea Haines’ exquisite voice soars through the church of St Anne and St Agnes in London, England.

The profound beauty and reflective nature of ‘Nimrod’, from the English composer’s Enigma Variations, have made it a favourite among those seeking a moment of serenity.

Its fluctuating dynamics, unresolved tension and soaring main theme make it one of the rare pieces that lends itself equally poignantly to weddings and funerals.

The text for this angelic piece is as follows:

Lux aeterna luceat eis, Domine, cum sanctis tuis in aeternum, quia pius es.
Requiem aeternam
dona eis, Domine,
et lux perpetua leceat eis.
May light eternal shine upon them, O Lord, with Thy saints forever,
for Thou art Kind.
Eternal rest
give to them, O Lord,
and let perpetual light shine upon them.

