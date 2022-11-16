The Crown season 5 soundtrack: what music is used in the series?

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Hans Zimmer’s ceremonious opening theme is the musical glue that binds together all seasons of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ so far. But the season 5 soundtrack also features tunes from the 1990s and some classical favourites...

The Crown season 5 is now streaming on Netflix, starring Imelda Staunton as the Queen and Dominic West as Prince Charles, and as usual the music is a central feature of the award-winning show.

Based on true events, the latest season covers some turbulent ground for the royal family, from the Queen’s Annus Horribilis speech and the infamous Martin Bashir interview, to the public breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage. Across ten episodes, the season presents a dramatised depiction of six years of the British royal family, from 1991 to 1997.

The score for season 5, as with previous seasons, is the work of British composer Martin Phipps (Victoria, War & Peace), with the main opening titles theme by film great Hans Zimmer (Batman, The Lion King).

Here are all the other songs and pieces used in The Crown season 5.

What are the pieces and songs used in all episodes of ‘The Crown’ season 5?

Episode 1 - Queen Victoria Syndrome

‘Rule Britannia’ – James Thomson and Thomas Arne

‘Emotions’ – Mariah Carey

‘Chaconne’ from King Arthur – Purcell

‘Auf Dem Wasser Zu Singen’ – Schubert

Episode 2 - The System

My Destiny – Lionel Richie

Amazing Grace – John Newton

Episode 3 - Mou Mou

‘Blue Skies Are Around The Corner’ – Jack Hylton

‘I’m Old Fashioned’ – Geraldo & His Orchestra

‘Padam Padam’ – Edith Piaf

Eight Waltzes from Film Music – Shostakovich

Episode 4 - Annus Horribilis

Abide with Me - King’s College Cambridge choir

Swan Lake - Tchaikovsky

Stardust - Hoagy Carmichael

‘Spem in Alium’ – Thomas Tallis

Episode 5 - The Way Ahead

‘Sleep, Dearie, Sleep’ – The Lone Piper

‘Wo gehest du hin?’ – Markus Volpert, J.S. Bach-Stiftung & Rudolf Lutz

‘Don’t Sweat the Technique’ – Eric B & Rakim

Episode 6 - Ipatiev House

‘Le donna è mobile’ – Verdi

‘God Save the Queen’ – John Bull

‘Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom’ – Rachmaninov

Episode 7 - No Woman’s Land

‘The Only One I Know’ – The Charlatans

‘Fade Into You’ – Mazzy Star

‘A Girl Like You’ - Edwyn Collins

Episode 8 - Gunpowder

‘When They Sound the All Clear’ – Vera Lynn

‘One Night Only’ from Dreamgirls – Carol Kenyon (played by Danielle Fiamanya)

‘Physical’ – Olivia Newton-John

‘Boombastic’ – Shaggy

‘Dear Lord and Father of Mankind’ – Wittier, Parry

Episode 9 - Couple 31

The Crown score – Martin Phipps

Episode 10 - Decommissioned