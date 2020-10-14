The Crown Season 4 soundtrack: all the music and songs in the royal Netflix drama

By Sian Hamer

As we await the release of the fourth season of The Crown on 15 November, here’s what we know about the music so far...

The latest series of Netflix’s award-winning drama The Crown turns its attention to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, will also play a key role in the new chapter of the royal drama, which picks up from series 3 around the year 1979 – the year Thatcher was elected.

Setting the scene in the teaser trailer, we hear a voice-over saying: “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made: a prince and princess on their wedding day.

“But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase: ‘They lived happily ever after.’”

Princess Diana is played by ‘Pennyworth’ actress Emma Corrin. Picture: Netflix

Who wrote the theme for The Crown?

German film composer Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, Inception) wrote the period drama’s majestic theme which accompanies the opening titles.

The piece is unexpectedly ominous for a period drama. Characterised by a great organ and tremolo strings, it seems to speak royalty and the weight of bearing the crown.

In the new season, which puts the spotlight on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s so-called “fairy-tale” marriage, the theme will play as important a role as ever in building tension and inducing goosebumps.

What music is in The Crown season 4 teaser trailer?

As Netflix rings in a new season of The Crown, and a crucial historic chapter for the royal family and the United Kingdom, we hear a ticking clock and beating walking stick which gradually transform into a menacing beat, combined with a woman’s haunting vocals and an echoing bell.

While the on-screen action begins to heighten, so does a subtle ticking sound which reaches its climax during a shot of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher curtseying to the Queen (Olivia Colman).

What music can we expect in The Crown season 4 soundtrack? Picture: Netflix

What music can we expect in the The Crown season 4 soundtrack?

The score for season 4, as with the previous season, comes from British composer Martin Phipps, who has previously written soundtracks for Victoria, War & Peace and Black Earth Rising.

But if the music in the trailer is anything to go by, we can expect to hear more sinister undertones accompanying the regal sounding soundtrack we’ve heard in previous seasons.

Like the third instalment of the show, we could also expect to hear a mixture of old and new, with pieces from both classical composers and contemporary pop stars.