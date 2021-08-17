Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana sings ‘All I Ask of You’ in poignant deleted scene from The Crown

17 August 2021, 15:53 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 16:05

Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana sings ‘All I Ask of You’ in deleted scene from The Crown
Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana sings ‘All I Ask of You’ in deleted scene from The Crown. Picture: Netflix

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Watch Emma Corrin sing ‘All I Ask of You’ as Princess Diana in a recently released, deleted scene from Netflix’s The Crown.

Netflix has released a deleted scene from The Crown in which Emma Corrin, as Princess Diana, sings a full cut of the Andrew Lloyd Webber song ‘All I Ask of You’.

The scene is taken from episode nine in season four of the TV series, in which the Princess of Wales (Corrin) gives her husband (Josh O’Connor) a tape of her performing the Phantom of the Opera song on their seventh wedding anniversary.

In the episode, she tells the Prince of Wales that singing the musical song for him is her attempt to “show what I really feel”.

The scene depicts the royal couple watching the tape, Charles forcing a smile throughout. Afterwards he tells his sister, Princess Anne, that it was “dreadful” and “exhausting” to watch.

Read more: Yes, Princess Diana really danced to Uptown Girl as seen in The Crown. She also played piano.

Did Princess Diana really sing ‘All I Ask of You’ from Phantom of the Opera?

Princess Diana really did sing ‘All I Ask of You’ for her seventh wedding anniversary gift to Charles, as reported here in 1988 by the Washington Post.

The Post article adds that Lloyd Webber himself was there to witness the performance, which was filmed in private on the musical’s West End set.

Read more: The time Princess Diana casually sat at a piano and played Rachmaninov

In November 2020, The Phantom of the Opera’s Twitter account confirmed the event took place, writing: “Princess Diana on one of her several visits to the Phantom. ‘All I Ask of You’ was always one of her favourite songs, with her once making a private video on the Phantom’s stage. Excited to see this moment in @TheCrownNetflix with the wonderful Emma Corrin.”

On the same day, Lloyd Webber also posted of his enthusiasm for watching Corrin’s performance.

When Corrin found out the scene was based on real-life events, she was “shocked”, the actor told Vanity Fair.

“That it’s exactly as it happened in the series – as in she hired the West End set, got a film crew in, and filmed it for Charles. Which is mental,” Corrin said.

The real-life tape has never been released to the public, nor has its existence ever been confirmed by the royal family.

Want to vote for 'The Crown' theme in Classic FM's TV Music Countdown?

