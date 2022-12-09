Gaudete: What are the lyrics to the 16th-century Latin Christmas carol?

‘Gaudete’ is perhaps the most popular Christmas carol with Latin lyrics. Picture: Getty

This sacred Christmas carol is an unaccompanied favourite of choirs around the world, sung in Latin.

With an up-tempo and joyous melody, Gaudete is perhaps the most well-known Christmas carol performed in Latin.

It is thought to have been written in the 16th-century, and was published in 1582 in a collection of Finnish and Swedish sacred songs, the Piae Cantiones.

The verses were published without music, and the melody we know today most likely comes from the late medieval era, with harmonies added in the 15th-century.

The tune found mainstream popularity when it was recorded by the British folk rock group Steeleye Span in 1973. The unaccompanied hit reached number 14 in the UK singles chart, and their performance was inspired after their guitarist, Bob Johnson, attended a carol service in Cambridge, and brought the melody back to the rest of the band.

Since then, world-class ensembles such as the King's Singers and Tenebrae have recorded their own arrangements for Christmas albums. Watch The Gesualdo Six’s performance below.

What are the Latin lyrics to Gaudete?

Gaudete, gaudete!

Christus est natus

Ex Maria virgine,

gaudete!

Tempus adest gratiæ

Hoc quod optabamus,

Carmina lætitiæ

Devote reddamus.

Deus homo factus est

Natura mirante,

Mundus renovatus est

A Christo regnante.

Ezechielis porta

Clausa pertransitur,

Unde lux est orta

Salus invenitur.

Ergo nostra contio

Psallat iam in lustro;

Benedicat Domino:

Salus Regi nostro.

What is the English translation for Gaudete?

Rejoice, rejoice!

Christ is born

Of the Virgin Mary –

Rejoice!

The time of grace has come—

What we have wished for;

Songs of joy

Let us give back faithfully.

God has become man,

With nature marvelling,

The world has been renewed

By the reigning Christ.

The closed gate of Ezekiel

Is passed through,

Whence the light is risen;

Salvation has been found.

Therefore, let our assembly

Now sing in brightness

Let it bless the Lord:

Greetings to our King.