Exclusive

The King’s Singers perform ‘Greensleeves’ with sublime harmonies in a London church

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The exquisite harmonies of one of Britain’s best-loved vocal ensembles, in a beautiful central London church.

British folksong favourite, ‘Greensleeves’ has been given a choral reshaping in an exquisite new performance by The King’s Singers, against the backdrop of St Martin in the Fields’ unique warped window.

Filmed at the central London church for Classic FM, the performance opens in the ensemble’s signature a cappella style, with a chorus of immaculately placed ‘doos’ in the place of an instrumental backing.

Watch the performance above.

During the session, filmed in November 2021, The King’s Singers also performed a stunning rendition of the spiritual ‘Steal Away’, as well as two Christmas carols from their new album: ‘Balulalow’ and ‘Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day’.

Watch The King’s Singers’ Classic FM Sessions in full below.