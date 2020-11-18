10 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas

10 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas. Picture: Classic FM

Looking for the ideal classical music gift? Look no further than these music books, CDs and online experiences suitable for the whole family.

As Christmas draws ever nearer, we don’t know about you, but our minds are starting to turn to those empty stockings more and more.

If you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas, and know a music fan or two – be they young or old – you could do worse than picking up something from our selection of books, CDs and other gift ideas below.

From The Classic FM Family Music Box to a beautiful 2021 Classic FM wall calendar, we can guarantee we’ve got something for every member of the family to enjoy.

And, if you haven’t written your Christmas cards yet, we have an idea for those too. Pick up this charming set of musical cards illustrated by Rosie Brooks, and you’ll be doing your bit and donating to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise at the same time.

Happy Christmas shopping!

Visit classicfmstore.com and Classic FM’s charity Christmas shop.