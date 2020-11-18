10 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas

18 November 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 17:37

10 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas. Picture: Classic FM

Looking for the ideal classical music gift? Look no further than these music books, CDs and online experiences suitable for the whole family.

As Christmas draws ever nearer, we don’t know about you, but our minds are starting to turn to those empty stockings more and more.

If you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas, and know a music fan or two – be they young or old – you could do worse than picking up something from our selection of books, CDs and other gift ideas below.

From The Classic FM Family Music Box to a beautiful 2021 Classic FM wall calendar, we can guarantee we’ve got something for every member of the family to enjoy.

And, if you haven’t written your Christmas cards yet, we have an idea for those too. Pick up this charming set of musical cards illustrated by Rosie Brooks, and you’ll be doing your bit and donating to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise at the same time.

Happy Christmas shopping!

  1. The Classic FM Family Music Box

    The Classic FM Music Box
    The Classic FM Music Box. Picture: Classic FM

    Featuring wonderful stories behind composers’ lives and works, press-to-play music clips and beautiful illustrations that bring it all to life, The Classic FM Music Box is the perfect introduction to classical music for the whole family. Co-authored by Classic FM’s Managing Editor, Sam Jackson, and Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast presenter Tim Lihoreau.

    Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

  2. 2021 Classic FM Wall Calendar

    Classic FM 2021 calendar
    Classic FM 2021 calendar. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise / Rosie Brooks

    We’ve teamed up with illustrator Rosie Brooks to create a beautiful, bespoke Classic FM calendar – complete with wonderful musical scenes and reminders of the best composers’ birthday.

    It’s the perfect treat to brighten any room, and – even better – raises money for Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

    Click here to find out more and buy yours now.

  3. The Classic FM Puzzle Book

    The Classic FM Puzzle Book
    The Classic FM Puzzle Book. Picture: Classic FM

    Think you know classical music? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test with this collection of brain-teasing questions and tricky puzzles designed to challenge, educate, and – most importantly – entertain. The perfect present for that bit between Christmas and New Year... with foreword by Alexander Armstrong.

    Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

  4. Buy tickets or a subscription to classical music streaming

    2020 changed the world in many ways.

    And in the classical music world, cancellations and venues closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic re-highlighted the demand for wonderful concerts and classical music available online.

    From the Berlin Philharmonic’s Digital Concert Hall, to Deutsche Grammophon’s DG Stage platform – and Medici, Idagio and many more in between – there are plenty of stunning, premium offerings to choose from.

  5. One Voice at Christmas – Aled Jones

    One Voice at Christmas – Aled Jones
    One Voice at Christmas – Aled Jones. Picture: Classic FM

    Treat yourself or a loved one to Aled Jones’ selection of suitably seasonal tracks, recorded for Classic FM. This record has an interesting history: Aled released a lot of his music as a teenager, but one album was never put out into the world. His parents found it in an airing cupboard years later, by all accounts, and Aled decided to release it with duet accompaniment provided by his present-day self. A collection of duets performed by Aled then and Aled now, coming together as one voice...

    Click here to find out more or buy a copy now.

  6. The Nation’s Favourite Carols

    The Nation’s Favourite Carols
    The Nation’s Favourite Carols. Picture: Classic FM

    Asking our listeners to tell us what their favourite Christmas carols are each year has given us a pretty good idea of the carols the nation loves. And so we collected the list of votes, checked it twice and created The Nation’s Favourite Carols, a festive selection of the best carols – performed by the City of London Choir and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Hilary Davan Wetton.

    Click here to find out more or buy a copy now.

  7. Carols With St. Paul's Cathedral Choir

    Carols With St. Paul's Cathedral Choir
    Carols With St. Paul's Cathedral Choir. Picture: Classic FM

    Here is a selection of the finest Christmas carols, performed by the sublime voices of St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir, directed by Andrew Carwood. All the traditional favourites are here, including ‘Hark! The Herald’, ‘Once in Royal’, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ and ‘Carol of the Bells’.

    Click here to find out more or buy your copy now.

  8. John Williams: A Life In Music

    John Williams: A Life In Music
    John Williams: A Life In Music. Picture: Classic FM

    Christmas doesn’t mean only Christmas music is allowed. We have a wonderful collection of the very best music from peerless film composer, John Williams, recorded anew by the London Symphony Orchestra and Gavin Greenway. From Jurassic Park to Harry Potter, and Star Wars to Schindler’s List, this recording has the very best of Williams.

    Click here to find out more or buy a copy.

  9. Christmas Time – Craig Ogden

    Christmas Time – Craig Ogden
    Christmas Time – Craig Ogden. Picture: Classic FM

    Any guitar fans in the house? Craig Ogden’s Christmas Time is the right thing for you – or a loved one partial to a bit of picking – with its selection of Christmas songs arranged for four strings. ‘Have Yourself a Merry Christmas’ – check. ‘Walking in The Air’ – included. ‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire’? It’s there.

    Click here to find out more or buy a copy now.

  10. Say it with flowers

    Say it with flowers this Christmas
    Say it with flowers this Christmas. Picture: Classic FM / Zing Flowers

    If a book or CD won’t cut it this year, and you’re looking for a beautiful surprise that will make anyone feel special, a stunning selection of flowers might be a way to go. Zing Flowers has everything from festive Letterbox Christmas trees to stunning bouquets for any occasion.

    Click here to find out more or place an order now.

Visit classicfmstore.com and Classic FM’s charity Christmas shop.

