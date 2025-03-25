What is happening at the Kennedy Center and why are musicians cancelling US concerts?

Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

While some artists have been cancelling their US concerts, and others have been justifying their bookings, concerts at the Kennedy Center are being pulled by new chairman, Donald Trump, who has banned diversity programming.

At the beginning of February, US President Donald Trump announced plans to gut the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC, including its chairman David Rubenstein, and installed himself as chairman.

The Kennedy Center’s board of trustees had historically spanned the political spectrum, but Trump removed 18 board members and replaced them with political allies such as Susie Wiles, his chief-of-staff, the Vice President’s wife, Usha Vance, and Fox News presenters Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.

“We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

He went on to say: “Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth – THIS WILL STOP.

“The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

The National Symphony Orchestra performs at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

The Kennedy Center describes itself as “the National Center for the Performing Arts”, and that its mission is to fulfil present “world-class art by the artists that define our culture today, delivers powerful arts education opportunities nationwide, and embodies the ideals of President Kennedy in all the Center’s activities provided throughout the living memorial.”

The creation of a National Culture Center in 1958 was made possible through bipartisan legislation – meaning it had support from both major US political parties – signed by President Eisenhower.

Then in 1962, both President John F. Kennedy and former President Eisenhower participated in a fundraising campaign for its construction, further emphasising bipartisan support for the Center.

Who has cancelled performances?

In the wake of changes the President has made, a number of artists who had been due to perform at the Kennedy Center and elsewhere in the US have chosen to cancel their shows.

Pianist and conductor Sir András Schiff has cancelled all of his US performances in 2025 and 2026, including orchestral engagements with the Philadelphia Orchestra and New York Philharmonic.

“Due to the recent and unprecedented political changes in the United States, I feel morally obligated to withdraw from all engagements in the U.S. for the 2025-26 season,” Schiff said in a statement.

“Some people might say, ‘just shut up and play’. I cannot, in good conscience, do that.”

British pianist András Schiff has cancelled all his US performances in 2025 and 2026. Picture: Getty

German violinist Christian Tetzlaff also cancelled a spring tour of the US with his quartet, saying: “There seems to be a quietness or denial about what’s going on. I feel utter anger.

“I cannot just go and play a tour of beautiful concerts.”

“I pay 32 percent taxes on every concert I play in the United States,” he added, “That goes, at the moment, to a state that does partially horrible things with the money. And so to complain and then to say, ‘I take my money and go home’ – that’s also not good.”

Hamilton was scheduled to be a part of the Kennedy Center’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence celebration, but will no longer perform.

Its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, said: “This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it.

“The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it.”

Christian Tetzlaff cancelled a spring tour of the US with his quartet. Picture: Getty

Miranda joins artists including Issa Rae, Low Cut Connie and Rhiannon Giddens in cancelling their shows at the Kennedy Centre.

American soprano Renée Fleming has also resigned from her position as Artistic Advisor at the Kennedy Centre following the takeover.

In a social media post, she praised outgoing chairman David Rubenstein’s leadership, describing him as “the greatest patriot I know.”

“I’ve treasured the bi-partisan support for this institution as a beacon of America at our best,” she said, “I hope the Kennedy Center continues to flourish and serve the passionate and diverse audience in our nation’s capital and across the country.”

Who is continuing with their US performances?

Other performers have not cancelled their shows, including conductor Marin Alsop, who chose to go ahead with her performances with the National Symphony Orchestra at the venue, and pianist Leif Ove Andsnes.

“I think it’s really important, especially in this time, that we remember and celebrate the importance of art in our lives”, Alsop told NPR.

“Music, art – these are not partisan issues.”

Andsnes echoed this sentiment in his statement that justified not cancelling his performances.

He said: “Music cannot solve global problems, but I hope my program can at least inspire some of the emotions we so badly need right now: compassion, empathy, generosity, understanding, and an appreciation of diversity.

“I truly look forward to connecting with my American friends and audiences over the next two weeks.”

Marin Alsop on her musical hero, Leonard Bernstein

Whose shows have been cancelled?

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C. issued a statement explaining that their performance with the National Symphony Orchestra has been cancelled, saying they were “deeply disappointed” by the Kennedy Center’s decision.

“The piece was intended to be a part of the Kennedy Center’s Pride celebration and we were very excited to be collaborating with the NSO as their guest chorus,” they said in the statement.

“We will continue to advocate for artistic expression that reflects the depth and diversity of our community and country. We will continue to sing and raise our voices for equality.”

The GMCW’s performance of A Peacock Among Pigeons will now take place during the International Choral Festival as part of World Pride 2025.

The United States Marine Band was also forced to cancel a concert with students of colour following President Trump’s decision to ban diversity programmes within the federal government and military.