Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ remixed in a major key shows the importance of tonality

20 May 2022, 15:21

Nirvana, but in a major key
Nirvana, but in a major key. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Knowing your music theory is important – as illustrated in this example from a tonality-obsessed music geek.

Here’s the proof that tonality can make or break any song. Or at least, can change it quite a lot.

When we say tonality, we’re talking the key centres of a piece. Think of Beethoven’s love of dark and brooding C minor, or the joy of a Bach concerto in bright and brassy D major.

With a bit of digital audio wizardry, music geeks are able to take recorded tracks, and with alternation to particular notes, essentially swap keys from major to minor – or in this case the reverse.

The early 1990s saw a proliferation of dusky, moody rock anthems – and there is perhaps no any more iconic among the long-fringed grunge brigade than Nirvana’s anthem Smells Like Teen Spirit.

The original is in the key of F minor. But just take a listen to it in a cheery F major.

Read more: Inspiring classical music quotes from rock musicians

You’ll still hear the Fm-B♭m–A♭–D♭ chord progression, but those major chords remove all the angst and change it completely...

“The song makes me feel weirdly like everything’s gonna be okay,” says one YouTube user. That’s the power of a major key.

It even sounds like it could be the uplifting theme to a 90s teen heartthrob movie.

The power of music theory.

More From ClassicFM

What does music sound like when played in Mars’ atmosphere?

What would music sound like on Mars? We spoke to a planetary scientist to find out...
Fibonacci sequence in music

What is the Fibonacci Sequence – and why is it the secret to musical greatness?
Best symphonies of all time

The 10 best symphonies of all time

Lady Gaga sings US national anthem at Biden inauguration

What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner?
Dr. Alex George returns to Classic FM to present Classic FM’s Revision Hour

Classic FM launches Revision Hour: classical music for concentration and exam advice for students
Vangelis, Oscar-winning ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, has died aged 79

Vangelis, Oscar-winning ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, has died aged 79

Vangelis

Latest music theory features

Musician vocal ranges

We looked at the vocal ranges of these iconic singers — and they’re really impressive

4 days ago

Period Table from Tone Deaf Comics

This Periodic Table of composers makes music history really, really geeky

10 days ago

Can you pass Grade 1 music theory?

QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 1 music theory?

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Music theory Valentine’s Day cards

16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory nerds

3 months ago

Mr Bean soundtrack joke

A fan of the original ‘Mr Bean’ series has discovered the hilarious hidden joke in the soundtrack

3 months ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

9 days ago

Lifestyle

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

21 days ago

Lifestyle

Which opera character is your soulmate?

We’ll reveal your opera soulmate from this in-depth personality quiz

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Mozart knows your deepest desires...

This classical music personality test will reveal your deepest desire

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

India’s ‘singing’ temples

India’s ancient temples that ‘sing’ thanks to intricate musical architecture

1 day ago

Image, furnished by NASA, of a black hole which absorbs matter and time

NASA releases eerie ‘singing’ from a black hole and it’s straight out of a horror movie

1 day ago

Videos

This year, the Queen marks her 70th year of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: what music is being performed and composed in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign?

1 day ago

Yukie Ota performs at the 2014 Carl Nielsen International Flute Competition

The mesmerising moment a butterfly landed on a flautist mid-performance

2 days ago

Videos

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

2 days ago