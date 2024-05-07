A CD can hold exactly 74 minutes of music, thanks to Beethoven

7 May 2024, 13:43

A 150-year-old Beethoven symphony helped to invent the CD.
A 150-year-old Beethoven symphony helped to invent the CD. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

One of the greatest composers in history added to his musical legacy with the invention of the CD, over 150 years after he died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the late 1970s, executives in the recording and hi-fi industries were hard at work developing a ground-breaking new product. It would revolutionise the music industry as the world knew it, and unlock a new way of engaging with and listening to music for consumers the world over.

They called it: the ‘compact disc’, known today as the CD.

It was a modern product for a modern era. But in designing the shiny metallic disc they went back more than 150 years in history for inspiration, to the great German composer and revolutionary of his own time, Ludwig van Beethoven.

Read more: The surprising role classical music played in the invention of the Post-it Note

Richard Armitage narrates ‘Genius of Joy: The Story of Beethoven’s Ninth’ in radio special

Sony and Philips, the two dominating audio brands of the era, had come together to form a task force in order to develop the CD. One small disagreement got in the way: how much music should one CD hold?

On the one hand, Philips already had access to a CD pressing plant for an 11.5cm-diameter disk, capable of holding up to an hour of music. Sony, on the other hand, did not.

Sony knew that if they agreed to 11.5cm as standard sizing for a CD, they would be handing Philips a huge advantage when it came to producing and selling the discs, but they needed a legitimate reason to object.

Read more: Hear the ‘first’ recording of classical music – an astonishing 1888 performance of a Handel oratorio

The famed Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan may have been instrumental in developing the CD.
The famed Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan may have been instrumental in developing the CD. Picture: Getty

This is where Beethoven comes in. The famed Austrian conductor, Herbert von Karajan, had already agreed to act as an ambassador for the new-fangled CD, and was due to endorse the new invention at an Austrian press conference – so they asked him for his professional opinion.

His response came back: it doesn’t really matter how long a CD is, so long as you can listen to Beethoven’s Symphony No.9 in its entirety, without interruption.

Like many others, Karajan had seemingly had enough of getting up between every movement to flip or swap his LP or cassette.

Sony scoured the music archives for a Beethoven recording that suited their needs and – bingo! There it was: Wilhelm Furtwängler’s glacial 1951 recording, of 74 minutes long.

Read more: The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

Is it true?

It makes for a nice story, but in terms of actual evidence there admittedly isn’t a huge amount.

Several sources agree that Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony was the deciding factor, but differ on who suggested it, from Karajan to Sony’s president, Norio Ohga, or perhaps his wife.

Dutch engineer Dr. Kees Immink, who worked for Philips at the time, disputed that Beethoven’s symphony had anything to do with the decision, and that it was in fact the ‘top brass’ at Philips who made the final call, not Sony at all.

Either way, the invention of the CD made it possible to listen to entire symphonies – Beethoven or otherwise – without interruption, and we are eternally thankful for it.

Beethoven latest

See more Beethoven latest

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D minor ('Choral')

The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven reincarnated by visual artist using composer’s life mask for first time

Ultra-realistic image of Beethoven created by visual artist using composer’s own life mask

Beethoven's great choral anthem is based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller

What are the lyrics to ‘Ode to Joy’ from Beethoven’s Symphony No.9?

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Monumental sound as 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sings Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Genius of Joy: The Story of Beethoven’s Ninth

Richard Armitage narrates story of Beethoven’s Ninth in 200th anniversary Classic FM radio special
Chopin’s Nocturnes help students retain memorised information, according to this study

Chopin and Beethoven’s music helps students pass exams, study finds

Great Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini

Remembering the great Maurizio Pollini with this intensely beautiful final Beethoven sonata

Maurizio Pollini

Chineke! Orchestra

What is a symphony? We explain…

Discover Music

Heart-melting quotations from love letters written by composers

10 heart-melting quotations from composers’ love letters

Discover Music

10 gargantuan and epic pieces of classical music

10 epic pieces of classical music that will make you feel tiny in comparison

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Anthony Hopkins has been cast as Handel in an upcoming biopic, ‘The King of Covent Garden’, telling the story of the composer’s ‘Messiah’.

Anthony Hopkins will play Handel, in a new biopic about the composer’s ‘Messiah’

Laufey, the genre-defying musician bringing classical and jazz music to Gen Z.

Who is Laufey? The genre-defying singer-songwriter bringing classical and jazz to Gen Z

Discover Music

The CBSO has sparked a debate over whether phones should be allowed at classical concerts.

Birmingham orchestra sparks debate over decision to allow phones in concerts

Challengers - a new movie by Luca Guadagnino

What classical music is in ‘Challengers’ and who wrote the soundtrack?

Discover Music

Floral Hall of the Royal Ballet & Opera, London.

London’s Royal Opera House announces a new name and redesigned logo

ROH

Duncan captured the hearts of the nation with his moving performance on ‘The Piano’.

80-year-old pianist with dementia moves ‘The Piano’ viewers with beautiful love theme for his wife

Discover Music

Lang Lang on Lucy, last year’s winner of The Piano

‘She’s a miracle kid’ – star pianist Lang Lang on Lucy, last year’s winner of The Piano

Lang Lang

Alan Titchmarsh shares his top 10 favourite pieces of classical music

Alan Titchmarsh shares his top 10 favourite pieces of classical music

Alan Titchmarsh

John Whitener with his cimbasso backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

Meet the cimbasso, the epic brass contraption heard in ‘Inception’ and ‘Call of Duty’

Discover Music

Hayato Sumino at the Royal Albert Hall

A phone rang during Hayato Sumino’s pin-drop Royal Albert Hall solo – and he duetted with it...