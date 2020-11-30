‘Jingle Bells, Yeah!’ – music geeks rip into store’s Christmas notation confusion

30 November 2020, 11:28 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 11:30

Jingle Bells, or... Usher's 'Yeah!'?
Jingle Bells, or... Usher's 'Yeah!'? Picture: Anton Belov/Facebook

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

When you wanted ‘Peace on Earth and Mercy Mild’, but end up with ‘Peace up, A-Town down’.

This store wanted to sell some fine, festive paraphernalia, and opted for these miniature laminate plaques with Christmas carol notation stamped on.

For the music, they chose ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and the perennially beloved ‘Jingle Bells’. Lovely idea.

Unfortunately, the designer either didn’t read music, or thought musical accuracy wasn’t really the point of this gift item.

And the result on ‘Jingle Bells’ is something quite special.

What the designer perhaps intended to be ‘generic notation’ actually offers a strangely syncopated line of endless perfect fourth jumps in the melody, with some real magic in the accompaniment – yes, that is the main riff from Usher’s ‘Yeah!’.

Read more: Musicians are tearing apart this Christmas decoration with deeply confusing music notation >

Needless to say, musicians have seized the opportunity and analysed the notation, made memes out of it, and performed their own versions of the arrangement.

It’s been a truly wonderful time.

Posted by Anton Belov on Friday, November 27, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Y'all, this is not how jingle bells goes!! If your a stamp maker please consult a musician before printing lyrics with random music. I am pretty sure this bass line is from an Usher song! LoL!!

Posted by Erica Ann Pence on Saturday, November 28, 2020
Musical Christmas Decorations are something else...

If Usher wrote Jingle Bells...

Posted by Garrett John Law on Friday, November 27, 2020

The 2004 hip-hop track has sold over four million copies in the US. And now, it’s got its own Christmas version. The mark of any great song, we say.

Thank you to all the musicians for Ushering in a Merry Christmas, in this strange old year.

If you’re after more mysterious notation, here’s the rather wonderful reaction to the ‘Have Yourself a Merry Christmas’ confusion.

More From ClassicFM

Ballerina performs dance routine on a bike

These ballerinas can elegantly pirouette while riding a bicycle. What can you do?
Philip Springer plays Beethoven for his daughter

94-year-old ‘Santa Baby’ composer plays Moonlight Sonata for daughter’s birthday
What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery
The Nation's Favourite Carol

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol to win a Fortnum & Mason Hamper

Win

Medieval horse

This medieval artist had clearly never seen a horse in real life
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Latest music theory features

Have yourself a merry little Christmas?

Musicians are tearing apart this Christmas decoration with deeply confusing music notation

4 days ago

Classical music TikToks

20 classical music TikToks to distract you from all the practice you should be doing

20 days ago

Videos

Can you get full marks in this music theory quiz?

Can you score 10/12 on this *expert level* music theory quiz?

23 days ago

Lifestyle

Guess the piece from the ending

Only a classical music expert can guess the piece just from the ending

25 days ago

Lifestyle

Musicians on Halloween

Musicians have been sharing their incredibly geeky Halloween costumes

1 month ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Relationship status music quiz

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your relationship status

17 days ago

Lifestyle

Musical introvert or extrovert

This classical music personality quiz will reveal if you’re an introvert or an extrovert

17 days ago

Lifestyle

Early music quiz

Only an early music wizard can name these obscure medieval and Renaissance instruments

18 days ago

Lifestyle

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

27 days ago

Lifestyle

How will you fare in our classical music quiz for kids?

You deserve a gold star if you can pass this classical music quiz designed for kids

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Diego Maradona could sing.

Late football legend Diego Maradona was also a pretty great singer. Just listen.

3 days ago

Pianist plays 7 levels of 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Pianist plays 7 levels of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ with increasing virtuosity

3 days ago

Tim Lihoreau switches on the sound of Christmas on Classic FM at 8am on Tuesday 1 December!

Join us as Tim Lihoreau switches on the sound of Christmas on Classic FM!

3 days ago

Will carol singing be allowed this Christmas?

Carol singing and nativity plays will be allowed after lockdown ends, MP suggests

3 days ago

Coronavirus

Paul Barton plays piano for monkeys

Man plays piano to soothe hungry monkeys in Thailand’s abandoned cinema

4 days ago