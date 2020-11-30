‘Jingle Bells, Yeah!’ – music geeks rip into store’s Christmas notation confusion

Jingle Bells, or... Usher's 'Yeah!'? Picture: Anton Belov/Facebook

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

When you wanted ‘Peace on Earth and Mercy Mild’, but end up with ‘Peace up, A-Town down’.

This store wanted to sell some fine, festive paraphernalia, and opted for these miniature laminate plaques with Christmas carol notation stamped on.

For the music, they chose ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and the perennially beloved ‘Jingle Bells’. Lovely idea.

Unfortunately, the designer either didn’t read music, or thought musical accuracy wasn’t really the point of this gift item.

And the result on ‘Jingle Bells’ is something quite special.

What the designer perhaps intended to be ‘generic notation’ actually offers a strangely syncopated line of endless perfect fourth jumps in the melody, with some real magic in the accompaniment – yes, that is the main riff from Usher’s ‘Yeah!’.

Read more: Musicians are tearing apart this Christmas decoration with deeply confusing music notation >

Needless to say, musicians have seized the opportunity and analysed the notation, made memes out of it, and performed their own versions of the arrangement.

It’s been a truly wonderful time.

Posted by Anton Belov on Friday, November 27, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Y'all, this is not how jingle bells goes!! If your a stamp maker please consult a musician before printing lyrics with random music. I am pretty sure this bass line is from an Usher song! LoL!! Posted by Erica Ann Pence on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Musical Christmas Decorations are something else... If Usher wrote Jingle Bells... Posted by Garrett John Law on Friday, November 27, 2020

The 2004 hip-hop track has sold over four million copies in the US. And now, it’s got its own Christmas version. The mark of any great song, we say.

Thank you to all the musicians for Ushering in a Merry Christmas, in this strange old year.

If you’re after more mysterious notation, here’s the rather wonderful reaction to the ‘Have Yourself a Merry Christmas’ confusion.