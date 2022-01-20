Classical singer Russell Watson hints Aled Jones could be ‘Traffic Cone’ on The Masked Singer

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Could the Welsh singer and Classic FM presenter be the voice behind the mask?

After plenty of speculation from viewers, it appears that English tenor Russell Watson has let slip the identity of the Traffic Cone on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

In Saturday night’s episode, the mystery performer sang a gentle ‘When She Loved Me’ by Sarah McLachlan, leading to much hypothesising that they might be none other than Classic FM presenter, and ‘Walking in the Air’ singer, Aled Jones.

“I know who that is,” Watson said as he was played the clip on Good Morning Britain.

He added: “The strange thing is I didn't know who it was during the first performance. And then I heard the second performance and I now know who it is, I’m absolutely certain.

“He’s not admitted it, he’s not mentioned it at all, but I am convinced that is my mate Aled Jones.”

Read more: Russell Watson and Aled Jones perform stunning duets at the Global Awards

Aled Jones and Russell Watson have been duet partners for years. Picture: Alamy

Plenty of viewers have reached the same conclusion, deducing that Watson should, after all, be familiar with Jones’ voice, after 20 years of singing together.

Watson and Jones have released two successful albums, In Harmony and Back in Harmony, which include recordings of popular hymns, arias and classical songs.

In the previous episode of The Masked Singer, the Traffic Cone sang a rendition of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ in a rich baritone voice, confusing viewers.

Unconvinced by the singer’s speculation, GMB host told Watson: “It’s very deep for Aled Jones.”

“Come on Russell, that’s a distraction, right?” the presenter added, referring to speculation elsewhere that Watson himself could be behind the mask. Other viewers have suggested the Traffic Cone could be TV comedian, Rob Beckett.

Join Aled Jones on Sunday mornings from 7am to 10am on Classic FM.