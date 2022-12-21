Exclusive

Aled Jones sings ‘O Holy Night’ with star 12-year-old treble in Christmas duet

Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden. Picture: Classic FM

By Kyle Macdonald

He was the iconic chorister voice of the 1980s, but this festive season tenor Aled Jones sings a duet to introduce a great treble voice of our time.

A legendary treble voice of the past, meets one of the most gifted young singers of today.

In November 2022, Malakai M Bayoh made his Royal Opera House debut. He sang the role of Oberto in Handel’s opera Alcina alongside seasoned operatic stars Lisette Oropesa and Mary Bevan.

12-year-old Bayoh is a member of the Schola Cantorum of The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in West London.

Eager to showcase the young singer’s talent, national choral treasure and Classic FM presenter Aled Jones invited Bayoh to duet with him, in a session recorded in the beautiful St Paul’s Church Covent Garden, otherwise known as ‘The Actors’ Church’ because of its long association with the theatre community.

And in that beautiful 17th-century space, the two performed Adolphe Adam’s much-loved carol ‘O Holy Night’ (watch below).

Read more: What are the lyrics to ‘O Holy Night’, in French and English?

We’re featuring this wonderful new recording on Classic FM this festive season, so make sure you’re listening.

Aled and Malakai also recorded Howard Blake’s classic seasonal tune ‘Walking in the Air’ from The Snowman, which we will soon be featuring exclusively on Global Player.

And if you’re anywhere near Covent Garden over the festive season, do pop in to St Paul’s Church, to take in the beautiful space or some of their Christmas services and events.

Listen to Aled Jones on Classic FM this Christmas Eve from 10am–1pm, and again from 5.30–6pm as he narrates ‘The Snowman’.