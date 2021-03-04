The orchestra moving their concerts from halls to stairwells, for pandemic times

4 March 2021, 12:03 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 14:51

Frankfurt Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra perform stairwell concerts
Frankfurt Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra perform stairwell concerts. Picture: Reuters

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Call, and this orchestra will bring the joy of live music to your front door.

It’s been a long time since many of us have heard live music. And while concert hall doors remain shut across Germany, this chamber orchestra is travelling to people’s houses and performing in their stairwells.

“We perform staircase concerts,” one of the musicians tells Reuters.

“We play miniature concerts in people’s homes for about 10 minutes and we deliver along a route in our neighbourhood so that people can enjoy some live music.”

The ensemble, who are based in Frankfurt, offer their dulcet delivery service for free, but welcome donations.

Read more: German COVID-19 study finds concert halls are safe ‘at half capacity’ >

One of the orchestra’s most dedicated audience members, Elmar Schlueter, says: “In the summer there are often street concerts right outside our door.

“Then last summer my wife and I came across the [Frankfurt] Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra which performed in the street while we were on a walk in our district of Bockenheim.

“So, we thought that if you can order them, we would do just that!”

In the video below, residents can be seen enjoying the live music while sat in masks on the stairwell, with everyone wearing surgical masks.

Read more: Taiwan string players perform Mozart duet across balconies >

Click here to listen to the Classic FM Relax playlist on Global Player, the official Classic FM app >

“It’s just beautiful being able to play for people again,” the group’s cellist said.

