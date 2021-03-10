Virtuoso pianist perfectly syncs her playing with Tom and Jerry Cat Concerto scene

Virtuoso pianist perfectly syncs her playing with Tom and Jerry Cat Concerto scene. Picture: YouTube / WB Kids / Yannie Tan

By Sian Moore

Watch this pianist reenact one of the most famous musical moments in cartoon history...

Tom and Jerry share the fiercest rivalry of any two cartoon characters on television.

When the animated cat decided to play Franz Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in the episode The Cat Concerto, a comedic battle naturally broke out between the pair.

By hammering the keys to Liszt’s legendary composition, the piano becomes an unlikely weapon in the hilarious brawl – an iconic moment that pianist Yannie Tan couldn’t resist reenacting.

Dressed as Tom in a black tux and cat ears, the virtuoso gave a real-life rendition of the animated clip...

Playing this fiendish, Romantic rhapsody with such accuracy and panache is no mean feat.

But to do it perfectly in sync with a cartoon at the same time? Now that’s some serious skill.

Unsurprisingly, The Cat Concerto is still considered one of the best Tom and Jerry cartoons. It even bagged the cat and mouse an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.