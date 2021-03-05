Cartoonist breaks down how a whole generation learned classical music from watching old cartoons

5 March 2021, 13:03

Bugs Bunny plays Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody
Bugs Bunny plays Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody. Picture: Twitter/Warner Bros

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

For those whose childhoods are inextricably linked with Bugs Bunny’s virtuoso pianism, take a trip down memory lane with this brilliant Twitter thread.

“Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I’m going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up,” cartoonist Vincent Alexander begins his Twitter thread.

It’s an unlikely pairing, but – from Rhapsody Rabbit to The Cat Concerto – one that helped Warner Bros and Looney Tunes perfectly capture some of the best slapstick moments in cartoon history.

Vincent Alexander is a cartoonist and animator, whose most famous creation is superhero cartoon Musical Man and the Magic Kazoo. And his thread, which remembers the most iconic marriages of cartoon animals and classical melodies, has now reached millions of eyeballs around the world, reminding a whole generation of how the magic of Liszt and Mozart came into their lives through the small screen.

Enjoy...

Read more: Lang Lang sees characters in music, ‘Bach is a Transformer, Mozart is Mickey Mouse!’ >

Read more about five iconic times Disney took on classical music.

Liszt News

See more Liszt News

pianist hand span infographic

Just how massive was Rachmaninov's hand-span?

Discover Music

Sunny Li Liszt Piano Workout

This pianist plays Liszt on four pianos and it's a full-on workout
Aysedeniz Gokcin pink floyd liszt

Pianist's classical Pink Floyd is unlikely hit

Liszt Music

See more Liszt Music

Liszt's great-great-grandson plays his music

This teenager says he is Franz Liszt’s great-great-great-grandson – and we can feel it
Liszt

Liebestraum No.3

Lang Lang - Liszt My Piano Hero

John's CD of the week: Lang Lang - Liszt My Piano Hero

Liszt Album Reviews

See more Liszt Album Reviews

new releases 6th march

New Releases: Khatia Buniatishvili plays Rachmaninov and Dvorak with the LPO

Discover Music

Liszt St Stanislaus Cincinnati SO Conlon

Liszt's last great project

Traditional Christmas Carol Collection, Vol.2 the

The Sixteen refresh carol favourites

The Sixteen

Liszt Guides

See more Liszt Guides

Reasons to learn a musical instrument

10 reasons you should take up a musical instrument

Discover Music

Musical feuds

Why did these composers have life-long musical feuds?

Discover Music

martha argerich liszt hungarian rhapsody

This one video proves precisely how incredibly virtuosic Martha Argerich is

Martha Argerich