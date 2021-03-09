When your Chopin is so virtuosic that a grand piano string explodes.

9 March 2021, 14:52

When a grand piano string explodes...
When a grand piano string explodes... Picture: YouTube/Heinz Lengersdorf Pianoteacher Klavierlehrer

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

*covers ears*

You’ve heard of violin strings snapping mid-performance.

Now, get ready to watch a grand piano string fly off its pin, like an over-exerted elastic band.

The video below, seen over 100,000 times on YouTube, shows German classical pianist Heinz Lengersdorf playing some virtuosic Chopin with panache.

But when Lengersdorf reaches his Bechstein piano’s resonant lower register, one of the bass strings escapes from the cast-iron frame, shooting off like a firecracker.

Despite the keyboard malfunction, the pianist continues with his performance of the G minor ballade. The show must go on… (watch below).

Read more: Watch the most intensely funny fails in classical music >

While it makes a great video, it’s not that uncommon for piano strings to break. It’s usually down to wear-and-tear, and playing the instrument with a little too much fervour.

And unlike on a violin or viola, it’s the bass strings on a grand piano that are more likely to suddenly snap.

The strings get longer as the pitch lowers, meaning the bass strings can be up to two metres long. Stretch them tightly over a cast-iron frame, play to your heart’s content and one day, they’ll probably tell you they’ve had enough.

Read more: What makes a Blüthner piano sound so special? >

Lengersdorf is a chamber musician and music teacher, who was the first German pianist to record three transcriptions by the great Russian-born virtuoso Vladimir Horowitz (‘The Stars and Stripes’, Carmen Variations and Liszt’s 19th Hungarian Rhapsody).

Today, he lives in Hanover and teaches at the city’s music school.

Guess he’ll need to go Chopin soon for a spare string…

More From ClassicFM

‘Classical music thrives on people coming together’ – composer Matthew Rooke on how music can overcome pandemic times

‘Classical music thrives on people coming together’ – composer Matthew Rooke
The Collegiate Church of St Mary, Warwick Sunday Zoom

Church priest accidentally turns into the ‘Blues Brothers’ in Zoom filter mishap
Baritone sax and overtone flute improvise duet in giant cooling tower

Unearthly acoustics as saxophone and overtone flute improvise duet in giant cooling tower
Breathtaking moment a Russian ballerina dances real ‘Swan Lake’ on ice

Breathtaking moment a Russian ballerina dances real ‘Swan Lake’ on ice
Opera and jazz fans among ‘happiest’ of music genres, study finds

Opera and jazz fans among ‘happiest’ of music genres, study finds
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

Latest instrument features

This little terraced house seems ordinary outside. But has an enormous musical surprise…

This little terraced house seems ordinary outside. But has an enormous musical surprise…
Beethoven’s Für Elise, but it’s for fiery flamenco guitar quartet

Fiery flamenco guitar quartet plays Beethoven’s Für Elise with panache

Beethoven

Incredible blind, autistic pianist Derek Paravicini can play any piece after hearing it once

Meet the blind, autistic piano genius, who can play any piece after hearing it once
‘Musicians need to be able to make mistakes. Now they live online forever’ – organist Anna Lapwood

‘Young musicians need to be able to make mistakes. Now they live online forever’ – organist Anna Lapwood
Violinist Nicola Benedetti has announced a new series of ‘With Nicky’

‘With Nicky’: Nicola Benedetti’s educational violin videos with practice tips, techniques and support

Nicola Benedetti

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute