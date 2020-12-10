About thyme! This is the world’s first green ‘piano’ made from living plants.

10 December 2020, 14:31 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 14:33

This is the world's first piano made entirely from plants
Picture: SWNS

By Sian Moore

Green-fingered musicians, here’s a chance to branch out with your choice of instrument.

A Spanish eco electricity company has grown a fully functioning ‘piano’, made entirely from plants.

The innovative instrument uses living flora as biological antennas, which can perceive changes in frequency when touched.

Those frequency changes are translated into a voltage which transforms into sound, activating the input of current from the electrical network into the circuit – thus creating music, biotech startup Bioo explains.

“Multiple studies show that engaging with plants has a positive impact on humans from an emotional and psychological perspective,” said founder and CEO Pablo Vidarte.

Vidarte continued: “We aim to create a global consciousness of nature that helps lead the way to a greener future.

“That’s why we’re so enthusiastic about leveraging our technology that allows us to transform plants into biological switches, to create an amazing experience.”

This is the world’s first plant piano
This is the world’s first plant piano. Picture: SWNS

The plant piano was launched in August in the Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico, a space dedicated to protecting the environment while promoting biotechnology.

It’s a little more like a percussion ensemble than a piano, but we won’t be picky.

Perhaps next time, we could hear a little Moss-art from those leafy ‘keys’?

