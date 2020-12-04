QUIZ: Answer these questions and we’ll reveal which musical instrument you should play

Are you destined to lead the orchestra or would you be prefer to hide away at the back?

We get it, you might really want to learn to play the double bass. But what if your car isn't big enough? And what if the reality of standing up on stage for two hours makes your feet sore, your back ache and your motivation plummet?

We've come up with a quiz to help decide which instrument would really be best for you. And by best, we mean practical and convenient.