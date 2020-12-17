Guitarist duets with piano-playing cat, and a soothing jazz masterpiece unfolds

Guitarist duets with his piano-playing cat. Picture: Marsel Gilmanov

By Sian Moore

After he caught his ginger cat tickling the ivories, one musician decided to add his own guitar chords. The result? A pretty pawsome duet.

When inquisitive, musically-gifted cat Barney pawed the keys of an electric keyboard, it almost carried a melody.

And it didn’t go unnoticed by Barney’s guitar-playing owner.

In fact – as any self-respecting, pet-loving musician would do – Marsel Gilmanov decided to create a duet from it.

By strumming slowly on his guitar, Gilmanov adds a subtle backing track to Barney’s sporadic notes, and it actually sounds quite nice (watch below).

someone did a collab tiktok with a cat and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/8ckEIRo51y — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the video has created quite a storm on the Internet.

It is, after all, a cat playing the piano.

It wasn’t long before somebody else got involved and added some gentle vocals to the duet, creating an elegant jazz arrangement that wouldn’t feel out of place in a cosy piano bar.

Someone duetted this duet with vocals pic.twitter.com/GnNtqL43Wv — Hamzah (@huhmzuh) December 16, 2020

We think a round of a paws is needed for everyone involved in this brilliant paw-formance.