Alicia Keys impressively paints a canvas just by playing the piano

6 January 2021, 11:02

Watch Alicia Keys make ‘musical art’ with just a piano
Watch Alicia Keys make ‘musical art’ with just a piano. Picture: Instagram / @aliciakeys

By Sian Moore

When music makes art. Literally.

It’s no secret that Alicia Keys is an exceptionally talented pianist. But now it seems the Grammy winner has found a new way to flex her musical muscles.

Sitting at a fuchsia-coloured grand piano, Keys uses the instrument to shoot splashes of paint onto a nearby canvas.

Keys starts the brief video by telling her Instagram followers: “Yo, I think I just did something crazy. Watch this.”

Moments later, she launches into some wonderful piano painting (our favourite new trend of 2021).

Read more: Alicia Keys plays Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata in heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant >

“This year there’s no limit to us!! Let’s create the unimaginable!!” The singer captioned her Instagram post.

We’re not too sure of the mechanics behind the multi-purpose piano, but we’re very intrigued.

As beautiful a sight it is, we reckon things could get a tad messy once she starts expanding her piano painting repertoire. Liszt’s ‘La Campanella’, anyone…?

