Boy hops on pogo stick, spontaneously adding percussion to busking jazz trio

By Sian Hamer

Nothing beats a bit of live jazz from a double bass, guitar, drums and a... pogo stick?

True to its nature, a live streetside performance is never complete without an unexpected showstopper.

And for this Brooklyn-based jazz trio, their accidental gatecrasher came in the form of a springy metal jumping device, and an oblivious young boy hopping on it.

But instead of creating a distraction from their smooth rendition – the pogo stick actually added to it.

Percussion players, take note...

I don’t know what I did to deserve world class Jazz outside my door during a fucking pandemic but I certainly appreciate every fucking second of it.



Big surprise at :25 pic.twitter.com/sRprdnsCrU — SpookyThug (@furrythug) October 7, 2020

It only lasted a moment before the kid hastily bounced away, but it was enough to add something special to the live show.

The ensemble is the Bill Frisell Trio, comprised of Bill Frisell (guitarist), Thomas Morgan (bassist) and Rudy Royston (drummer).

Frisell is renowned in the New York borough for his free “stoop concerts”, which he performs as part of the trio, or with other musicians.

We reckon this could be the future of the percussion section: timpani, bass drum, snare, cymbals and pogo sticks...