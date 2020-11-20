A maniac attached motors to piles of garbage and created a percussion nightmare

20 November 2020, 11:09 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 11:56

Someone attached motors to piles of garbage and created a percussion nightmare
Someone attached motors to piles of garbage and created a percussion nightmare. Picture: YouTube / the VAPE

By Sian Moore

As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

For most people, used tin cans and plastic waste only belong in one place: the recycling bin.

But when Czech artist and experimental musician Petr Válek glanced into his trash can, all he saw was the potential for great music.

By taking a literal pile of rubbish, and giving it the gift of movement with a few batteries, Válek was able to create something special – a scrapyard orchestra.

With clattering bangs and metallic thuds, this quirky contraption becomes the unexpected vehicle for an avant-garde percussion work.

Read more: Boy hops on pogo stick, adding percussion to busking jazz trio >

The musician first shared the video in February this year, but the clip is currently doing the rounds again on social media.

“2020 expressed as sound,” one user commented.

“My last three brain cells,” another quipped.

It’s not the most calming musical experience. But at this point in the year, we’ll take it.

More From ClassicFM

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season
Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja

Tenor icons Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja sing an impromptu duet over dinner

Andrea Bocelli

Meet trumpeter Clarence Adoo

This incredible technology allows a paralysed trumpeter to make music again

Royal Northern Sinfonia

French Benedictine nuns release 7,000 hours of Gregorian chant

French Benedictine nuns release 7,000 hours of Gregorian chant
Ludwig van Beethoven and Nannette Streicher

Meet Nannette Streicher, ‘the woman who built Beethoven’s pianos’

Beethoven

Lana Del Rey covers 'Summertime' to support New York and LA Philharmonics

Lana Del Rey covers Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’ to support New York and LA Philharmonics amid pandemic

Latest instrument features

Viola jokes burn the worst

This gag from 1714 is thought to be the earliest known viola joke
COVID-19 patient serenades hospital staff in Utah with violin

Intubated COVID-19 patient plays violin for medical staff to say a musical ‘thank you’
Lang Lang performs Bach’s ‘Goldberg Variations’ at St Thomas Church, Leipzig – watch full concert via DG Stage.

Watch star pianist Lang Lang play stunning Bach at Leipzig’s St Thomas Church

Lang Lang

Clarinettist Anthony McGill

‘Classical music has a long way to go’ - clarinettist Anthony McGill performs powerful tribute to Black lives
Lang Lang plays for the 'Global Citizen' concert

Lang Lang biopic: ‘Hollywood likes drama. But it was a very emotional journey for me and my father’

Lang Lang

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute