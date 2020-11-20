A maniac attached motors to piles of garbage and created a percussion nightmare

Someone attached motors to piles of garbage and created a percussion nightmare. Picture: YouTube / the VAPE

By Sian Moore

As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

For most people, used tin cans and plastic waste only belong in one place: the recycling bin.

But when Czech artist and experimental musician Petr Válek glanced into his trash can, all he saw was the potential for great music.

By taking a literal pile of rubbish, and giving it the gift of movement with a few batteries, Válek was able to create something special – a scrapyard orchestra.

With clattering bangs and metallic thuds, this quirky contraption becomes the unexpected vehicle for an avant-garde percussion work.

Read more: Boy hops on pogo stick, adding percussion to busking jazz trio >

The musician first shared the video in February this year, but the clip is currently doing the rounds again on social media.

“2020 expressed as sound,” one user commented.

“My last three brain cells,” another quipped.

It’s not the most calming musical experience. But at this point in the year, we’ll take it.