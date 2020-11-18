19 memes to prove musicians have a warped sense of humour
18 November 2020, 17:39
A celebration of the jokes we love to share, and our strange muso brains.
We love to share funny memes in our choir cliques, our string squads. But take a step back and think, our sense of humour is quite warped isn't it? I mean, with any other audience, all these
classical music jokes would fall ♭.
Other people probably just don't get us
And our intense love for anything that has a harmonic pun.
Enharmonic car.
Picture:
Twitter / Janet Horvath
And if there’s ever an innocent typo, how we laugh!
1000-year-old Beethoven.
Picture:
Facebook / Duo Lamorniana
“Wait, humans don’t have six fingers!”
*laughs hysterically in musician*
We like to make fun of other voice parts (for some reason)
Sopranos.
Picture:
Facebook / Ethan Canner
And instruments other than our own (but obviously, mainly violas)
Take it away, violinist
Ray Chen....
VIDEO
It’s impossible for us not to laugh when talking about violas (for some reason)
VIDEO
Why is it always so funny? We are strange creatures.
If you ever want to impress a musician, just notate something. They always find it funny.
Sneeze transcription.
Picture:
Instagram
We also love jokes about not counting
Rests.
Picture:
Facebook / Joao Duarte
So much humour with Bach
Because, you know, it also sounds like the noise a dog makes
And chickens too
Bach Bach Bach.
Picture:
Facebook / Dynamic Rhythms
Whenever something looks like a piano keyboard, we lose our minds
Piano socks.
Picture:
Twitter
We’d be like “finally, a piano I can easily transport”
Piano shadows.
Picture:
Reddit / Elextrix_
We structure so many jokes around the assumption we were talking about this century...
Beethoven 1700s.
Picture:
Reddit / THECLASSICMAN320
Because jokes about the 1800s never date.
'80s music.
Picture:
Tumblr / lingling40hrs
In terms of our brand of comedy, hand sizes are everything.
And the best punchline to literally every musician joke?