Exclusive

Coronation playlist: classical music to celebrate King Charles’ coronation

26 April 2023, 11:27

‘Celebrating the Coronation’ playlist for King Charles’ coronation
‘Celebrating the Coronation’ playlist for King Charles’ coronation. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

From Elgar to Coleridge-Taylor, our new Global Player playlist is filled with music by some of Britain’s beloved composers, in celebration of His Majesty the King’s coronation.

In celebration of His Majesty the King’s coronation, we have launched a brand new, rolling live playlist on Global Player.

Classic FM’s Celebrating the Coronation is a non-stop stream of the greatest celebratory classical music by British composers, from Elgar and Coleridge-Taylor, to Handel and Holst.

Designed to be the sound of your coronation celebrations, this playlist is the perfect soundtrack for street parties across the long May weekend.

Click here, or anywhere on the image below, to listen.

Celebrating the Coronation playlist
Celebrating the Coronation playlist. Picture: Global Player

The playlist is also a celebration of His Majesty’s love of classical music.

In 2020, Classic FM aired two special programmes with the then-Prince of Wales, in which featured some of his favourite classical music, and recordings from many of his musical patronages.

“It has been a nightmare to whittle down, what is a very long list,” Charles told Classic FM’s Alan Titchmarsh at the time of the broadcast, citing his longtime love of the genre.

“I’m just one of those people who can’t live without [classical music], he continued. “I mean, I love listening to it and I love going to live concerts.”

The King also revealed that he sometimes finds his best musical recommendations after the live concerts he enjoys attending, when he stops to speak to the musicians and performers.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky over all these years to meet so many of this country’s best musicians and to hear them playing live,” His Majesty told his radio listeners in 2020.

Chelsea Pensioners sing I Vow To Thee, My Country at Queen's 2022 Remembrance service

Listen to Classic FM’s Celebrating the Coronation playlist exclusively on Global Player.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Myleene Klass plays piano to raise money for Classic FM's charity, on Global's Make Some Noise Appeal Day

Myleene Klass: Classic FM presenter’s age, children, musical background and more facts

7 mins ago

Principal Ballet Dancer, Francesca Hayward, and operatic tenor sensation Andrea Bocelli are just two of the acts featuring in the Coronation Concert

Coronation Concert: who is performing at King Charles III’s celebration?

22 hours ago

Bryn Terfel: who is the Welsh bass-baritone? Age, family, songs and height revealed

Bryn Terfel: who is the Welsh bass-baritone? Age, family, songs and height revealed

2 days ago

Bryn Terfel

Lady Gaga sings US national anthem at Biden inauguration

What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner?

2 days ago

Be Thou My Vision has Irish origins – pictured, Letterkenny cathedral in Donegal, Ireland

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?

2 days ago

Ron

Chevalier: Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s on-set violin teacher reveals how he taught the actor in two months

4 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Celebrating the Coronation playlist

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

‘If it’s a good fight, you just keep doing it’ – Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti on music education

‘If it’s a good fight, you just keep doing it’ – Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti on music education

Nicola Benedetti

Rostyslav Yanchyshen was a 31-year-old former dancer of the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater

Leading Ukrainian ballet dancer of the Odesa Opera House killed in combat

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

British composers: Purcell, Elgar, Coleridge-Taylor, Weir

10 British composers who shaped the nation’s classical music legacy

French pianist Colette Maze at home in March 2023

Remarkable 108-year-old virtuoso Colette Maze becomes oldest-ever pianist to release an album
Shinji Mitoma, from Yokohama, Japan, came in first place in his classical ballet category

11-year-old Japanese dancer takes top ballet prize with this dazzling routine

Hayley Westenra singing 'Pie Jesu'

What are the lyrics to ‘Pie Jesu’?

Classic FM's Great British Classics

Vote for your favourite piece of British classical music in Classic FM’s Great British Classics
Malakai Bayoh sings the sublime Handel aria ‘Lascia ch'io pianga’

Treble Malakai Bayoh sings sublime Handel aria to 5,000-strong audience at Royal Albert Hall

Handel