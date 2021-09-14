11 evocative pieces of classical music inspired by the colours of autumn

Classical music inspired by autumn. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

As summer fades and brown leaves close in around us, we seek some of the best pieces of music inspired by the fall months.

The changing of the seasons, and the invigorating weather it brings with, has inspired many wonderful pieces of classical music.

And no season evokes a sense of change, hopeful new things on the horizon and turbulent reflection quite like autumn. After the brightness of summer, it seems to have a sense of being unsettled before settling down and preparing to look ahead to a hopeful future.

And many a composer has been inspired by the season. From Vivaldi who brought autumn colours to the third of his Four Seasons concertos, to Imogen Holst who created a series of studies in The Fall of the Leaf, here are some of the most evocative pieces of classical music inspired by autumn.

