‘William Tell’ Overture played by a train set and bottles is a magnificent percussion achievement

This pleasing performance of Rossini’s exhilarating piece is apparently the work of one of Japan’s biggest pop acts.

The William Tell Overture is one of the most exhilarating pieces in music.

So we whole-heartedly approve of this version, in which drumsticks attached to a runaway toy train beat out Gioachino Rossini’s tune on a succession of strategically placed glass bottles.

The source of the video is unclear, but it appears to be from a Japanese TV show.

The musicians in charge of percussion duties are reportedly members of AKB48, a 130-strong popular Japanese girl band.

Percussion goals...

