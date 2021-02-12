19 irresistible classical music memes for all musicians on Valentine’s Day
12 February 2021, 14:34 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 14:58
Ogle memes, not boys, this February 14th.
It’s Valentine’s Day, and only the crème de la crème of music memes will do. Here’s the Internet’s best selection, to woo your inner music nerd...
-
I absolutely shall not.
-
As your family likes to remind you, get a move on or all the good ones will have gone
-
*melts*
-
The notes I dream of being slipped into my hand
-
Valentine’s cards don’t get more romantic than this...
-
Babe, he lies.
-
Together forever xo
-
And after that the Impromptu, please
-
Absolute disaster.
-
It just never works
-
*sheds a silent tear*
-
Finally, a guardian angel in my life
-
Like a dagger to my heart
-
*screams internally*
-
The only kind of compliment I’m comfortable with
-
*cowers in the corner*
-
Just a total mess.
-
But you know that no matter what, music will always be there
-
And to end, a heart-shaped love song from the 15th century. Because music and matters of the heart have always been linked...
