19 irresistible classical music memes for all musicians on Valentine’s Day

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Ogle memes, not boys, this February 14th.

It’s Valentine’s Day, and only the crème de la crème of music memes will do. Here’s the Internet’s best selection, to woo your inner music nerd...

Listen to Classic FM’s Romantic Classics playlist on Global Player >

I absolutely shall not. Picture: Classic FM As your family likes to remind you, get a move on or all the good ones will have gone Picture: Social media Read more: 16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory nerds > *melts* Picture: Hannah Beech The notes I dream of being slipped into my hand Picture: Social media Valentine’s cards don’t get more romantic than this... Picture: Tumblr/fach-off Babe, he lies. Picture: Social media Together forever xo Picture: Classic FM And after that the Impromptu, please Picture: Classic FM Absolute disaster. Picture: Classic FM It just never works Picture: Social media *sheds a silent tear* Picture: Tumblr/frenchhornsandunicorns Finally, a guardian angel in my life Picture: Social media Like a dagger to my heart Picture: Tumblr/fach-off *screams internally* Picture: Social media The only kind of compliment I’m comfortable with Picture: Stringsavvy.com *cowers in the corner* Piano meme. Picture: Social media Just a total mess. Picture: Social media But you know that no matter what, music will always be there Bach cello suite. Picture: Classic FM And to end, a heart-shaped love song from the 15th century. Because music and matters of the heart have always been linked... 15th-century love song. Picture: Belle Bonne Sage

Sign up to Classic FM Romance today to turn that solo into a duet.