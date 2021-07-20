Definitively the greatest classical music moments in Olympics history

Remembering when Luciano Pavarotti sang his final ‘Nessun Dorma’ at the Turin Olympics. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

From fiery orchestral moments in Opening Ceremonies, to iconic, chart-topping duets, we celebrate the most iconic, stage-stealing classical music ever experienced at the Olympics.

The Olympics is as much about the surrounding anticipation, tradition and ceremony as it is the incredible sportsmanship, personal bests and competitive performances demonstrated by the athletes.

And a big part of Olympics buzz is the music and spectacle put on as part of the Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Ceremonies encapsulate the lighting of the Olympic flame, the playing of the Olympic Hymn, and the procession of all nations’ athletes, among other International Olympic Committee (IOC)-determined customs. But they’re also a chance for host nations and their closest friends to showcase the culture, arts and music that are important to them.

And classical music is often at the heart of these global showcases. From Pavarotti’s ‘Nessun dorma’ at Turin 2006, to the London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Simon Rattle’s ‘Nimrod’ at London 2012, we celebrate some of our favourite classical moments seen in Olympic history.

