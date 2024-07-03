Who is Angel Blue? All about the Grammy-winning American soprano with a heavenly voice

3 July 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 14:55

Everything you need to know about the award-winning opera singer with the voice of an Angel.
Everything you need to know about the award-winning opera singer with the voice of an Angel. Picture: Getty Images

By Ally Dunavant

Get to know the international opera star whose life changed at the age of four, when she saw a soprano on stage for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Angel Blue is an American soprano from Los Angeles, California. She has performed on many of the best stages and sung in many of the best opera houses around the world.

Her singing voice has been recognised for its shining high notes and agility, smoky and rich middle register, beautiful timbre, and versatility, able to switch from a classical to a contemporary sound with ease.

At 40 years old, she has won some of the most coveted awards in the music industry and been a featured soloist with legendary companies like The Metropolitan Opera, The Royal Opera, English National Opera, and Teatro alla Scala.

So who is this star soprano, how did she get started, and where is she now?

Angel Blue performs at the final dress rehearsal prior to George Gershwin’s ‘Porgy and Bess’ at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, New York, New York, in 2019.
Angel Blue performs at the final dress rehearsal prior to George Gershwin’s ‘Porgy and Bess’ at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, New York, New York, in 2019. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

What is Angel Blue’s background?

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Blue was drawn to music – and opera specifically – at a very young age. She told Classic FM about her first experience with opera, which changed her life forever.

“When I was four years old, my parents took me to see Turandot. I’m one of five children, and my parents decided to take me,” she said. “Of course, at four years old, I didn’t know it was a stage... I just saw this gorgeous woman in this beautiful light, and I looked at my dad, and I said, ‘Dad, I want to be like the lady in the light.’

“And he smiled at me and said, ‘Angel, you can absolutely be the woman in the light.’ And I’ve always had that in my heart. And that woman, the lady in the light, has always, in some way, guided me on my path to opera.”

As a teenager, she attended the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, where she studied classical voice and piano. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Redlands in 2005, followed by a Master of Music degree from UCLA in 2007, both in Opera Performance. She then became a member of the selective Domingo-Thornton Young Artist Program at Los Angeles Opera from 2007 to 2009. For the following year, Blue was a member of the Artistas de la Academia del Palau de les Arts, an opera training program led by Rossini specialist Alberto Zedda, from 2009 to 2010.

Her early exposure to classical music and vast experience in various training programmes propelled her into an international career, which still shines brightly today.

Opera star Angel Blue and the moment that made her want to become a singer

What roles has Angel Blue sung?

While still a young artist at LA Opera, Blue made her professional debut with the San Francisco Opera Company as Clara in Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess in the 2008-2009 season. Since then, she has gone on to sing Violetta in Verdi’s La traviata, both Musetta and Mimì in Puccini’s La bohème, Micaëla in Bizet’s Carmen, Lucia in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, Helena in Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Liu in Puccini’s Turandot, Contessa Almaviva in Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro, Dido in Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, and many others.

This summer, she will sing the title role in Puccini’s Tosca at the Royal Opera House in London. Watch her incredibly moving performance of Tosca’s iconic ‘Vissi d’arte’ below to get a glimpse of her musical magic in action.

Angel Blue - Puccini: Vissi d'arte (The Frederick R. Koch Foundation's Townhouse Series)

Where has Angel Blue performed?

With a career every bit as dazzling as her high notes, the better question might be – where hasn’t Angel Blue performed?

The iconic venues where her legendary vibrato has reverberated throughout the halls include Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, New York’s Metropolitan Opera, London’s Royal Opera House and Coliseum, Carnegie Hall, Vienna State Opera, Hamburg State Opera, the Aix-en-Provence Festival, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and many, many others.

She has performed as a soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, Munich Philharmonic, Israeli Philharmonic, Korean Symphony Orchestra Germany, Santa Barbara Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, and the American Symphony Orchestra.

She credits London as being one of the most formative cities in her ‘big break’:

“I love singing in London... My very first opportunity to work in London happened at the English National Opera, where I was singing Musetta in 2013,” she said. “I’m very thankful to be here because over the last 11 years [in London], I’ve had the opportunity to see my career grow, and a lot of that is due to the fact that I was hired here in London first.

“I was given a lot of opportunities, and I want to encourage you that, when you are given the opportunity – grab onto it, hold onto it and keep your faith and move forward.”

Read more: From beauty queen to opera singer: soprano Angel Blue feels 'happy and blessed'

What awards has Angel Blue won?

In 2009, at just 25, Blue was a finalist in Operalia, one of the world’s leading global opera competitions. She received first place in the zarzuela division (a Spanish genre incorporating spoken and sung scenes), and second place in the opera division. She has also received prestigious awards from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion’s Emerging Young Entertainers Award, and the Redlands Bowl Competition.

In 2020, she won the coveted Beverly Sills Award from the Metropolitan Opera, which recognises extraordinarily gifted singers with rising Met careers, in honour of legendary soprano Beverly Sills. In 2021, she won the Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording for the Metropolitan Opera production of Porgy and Bess in the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

In 2022, she won the Richard Tucker Award, which recognises a single performer who has reached a high level of artistic accomplishment and is on the threshold of a major international career. In 2023, she won the Grammy for Best Opera Recording again, for the Metropolitan Opera production of Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones.

Angel Blue performs at the eighth annual, season-opening concert in the Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Central Park, New York, New York, in 2016.
Angel Blue performs at the eighth annual, season-opening concert in the Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Central Park, New York, New York, in 2016. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Who is Angel Blue’s family?

Angel Blue married her husband, Adam Mielke, a computer programmer, in 2016. Blue told Seattle Opera that, for their wedding, she wore a costume she’d worn whilst performing in the opera Mefistofele at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden, Germany.

The couple live in New Jersey with their 13-year-old son.

Angel Blue and husband Adam Mielke attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors in December 2023 in Washington, DC.
Angel Blue and husband Adam Mielke attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors in December 2023 in Washington, DC. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Throughout all of her accomplishments, she still remembers four-year-old Angel, and her connection to ‘the lady in the light’.

“She just looked radiant to me, and she also looked happy,” she said. “And then I looked at my dad, and his smile was just this huge, beautiful smile. And everybody was joyous. Everybody was happy. And when I get on stage and perform, that’s what I feel today.

“And I live for that. I live for that excitement and that enjoyment. And I hope that when people come to the opera for those hours, that they feel that same thing that I felt when I was a little girl.”

Discover music

See more Discover music

Best film scores by Ennio Morricone – From The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (pictured) to The Mission

The 12 greatest film scores by Ennio Morricone

1 day ago

Morricone

Oliver Zeffman conducts Ella Taylor and the CBSO in ‘The White Lotus’ main theme

Soprano soloist performs thrilling ‘White Lotus’ theme with warbling vocals and full symphony orchestra

5 days ago

CBSO

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

5 days ago

Conductor Valery Gergiev leads the London Symphony Orchestra during the BMW Classics, performed in Trafalgar Square, London, 2016.

20 incredible classical music concerts across the UK this summer

6 days ago

Emily Jones and Nimai Walcott - 2023 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award winners

‘£3,000 of musical instruments makes a huge difference’ – winning a Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award

7 days ago

Events

English trumpeter Alison Balsom plays in Cologne’s philharmonic hall

10 most spectacular pieces of trumpet music

8 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir

Girl choristers join St Paul’s Cathedral choir for first time in 900-year history

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel

Win two premium tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi’s sold-out concert at Verona Arena!

Win two VIP tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi’s sold-out concert at Verona Arena!

Charity

Jude Law learned to play harpsichord and flute as Henry VIII in new Tudor film

Jude Law learned to play harpsichord and flute as Henry VIII in new Tudor film

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel blew an audience of 25,000 out of the water with a rousing violin rendition of the US national anthem on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Olympic swimmer plays US national anthem on violin, thrilling 25,000-strong audience

Rachel Willis-Sørensen sing in balloon

Star soprano sings spectacular surprise concert 1,300 metres up in a hot air balloon

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

350 primary school pupils are being ‘taught how to read and write music in six months’

John Williams and Steven Spielberg have been making movies together for 50 years

Hear the original score from John Williams and Steven Spielberg’s first EVER film together

Williams

Real-life Maria von Trapp teaches Julie Andrews how to yodel

The time real-life Maria Von Trapp taught Sound of Music’s Julie Andrews how to yodel

Joanna Gosling joins Classic FM

Joanna Gosling reveals her 10 favourite pieces of classical music