What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’?

By Jo Peskett

When was ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’ written, and by whom? We explore the Welsh hymn’s origins, meaning, and lyrics.

The beloved 18th-century Welsh hymn ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’ (also known as ‘Bread of Heaven’) has long been a staple of church services, royal occasions, and even sporting events. It was reportedly one of Princess Diana’s favourite hymns and was sung at her funeral in 1997.

The hymn is most often sung to the stirring tune Cwm Rhondda, written in the early 20th century, which has played a big part in making it one of the most well-loved hymns today. But before it became a favourite at national events and church services alike, it started life as a Welsh hymn in the 18th century.

At its heart, ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’ is a hymn about faith, guidance, and perseverance.

Who wrote the lyrics to ‘Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer’?

The lyrics to ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’ were written by William Williams Pantycelyn, one of Wales’ most famous hymn writers. Born in 1717, Williams originally trained as a doctor but changed course after a religious conversion, becoming a leading figure in the Welsh Methodist movement.

First published in 1745 as ‘Arglwydd, arwain trwy’r anialwch’ (Lord, lead me through the wilderness), the hymn was written in Welsh. It wasn’t until 1771 that the hymn was translated into English by Peter Williams, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Who wrote the music to ‘Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer’?

While the hymn’s lyrics date back to the 18th century, the tune most commonly associated with ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’ – ‘Cwm Rhondda’ – was composed much later by John Hughes in 1907.

Hughes, a Welsh composer and coal miner’s son, wrote the melody for a Baptist singing festival in Wales. Its rousing, march-like quality quickly made it a perfect fit for the hymn’s powerful lyrics, and it soon became the standard tune for the English translation. The melody’s stirring, uplifting nature has helped cement the hymn’s place at major national events, from royal weddings to sporting stadiums.

Before ‘Cwm Rhondda’ became the favoured tune, the hymn was sung to various other melodies. Today, it remains one of the most recognisable hymn tunes in the world.

What are the lyrics to ‘Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer’?

Guide me, O my great Redeemer,

pilgrim through this barren land;

I am weak, but you are mighty;

hold me with your powerful hand.

Bread of heaven, bread of heaven,

feed me now and evermore,

feed me now and evermore.

Open now the crystal fountain,

where the healing waters flow.

Let the fire and cloudy pillar

lead me all my journey through.

Strong Deliverer, strong Deliverer,

ever be my strength and shield,

ever be my strength and shield.

When I tread the verge of Jordan,

bid my anxious fears subside.

Death of death, and hell's Destruction,

land me safe on Canaan's side.

Songs of praises, songs of praises

I will ever sing to you,

I will ever sing to you.

What are the original Welsh lyrics to ‘Arglwydd, arwain trwy’r anialwch’?

Arglwydd, arwain trwy’r anialwch,

Fi, bererin gwael ei wedd,

Nad oes ynof nerth na bywyd

Fel yn gorwedd yn y bedd:

Hollalluog, Hollalluog,

Ydyw’r Un a’m cwyd i’r lan.

Ydyw’r Un a’m cwyd i’r lan.

Agor y ffynhonnau melus

‘N tarddu i maes o’r Graig y sydd;

Colofn dân rho’r nos i’m harwain,

A rho golofn niwl y dydd;

Rho i mi fanna,

Rho i mi fanna,

Fel na bwyf yn llwfwrhau.

Fel na bwyf yn llwfwrhau.

Pan yn troedio glan Iorddonen,

Par i’m hofnau suddo i gyd;

Dwg fi drwy y tonnau geirwon

Draw i Ganaan – gartref clyd:

Mawl diderfyn,

Mawl diderfyn

Fydd i’th enw byth am hyn.

Fydd i’th enw byth am hyn.