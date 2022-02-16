A digital artist is using AI to reveal how history’s great composers would look today

Beethoven. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Siena Linton

These artistic renditions of historical portraits as modern-day photographs are just too convincing.

As so many composers, artists, and other great historical figures were around before the invention of photography, the only way we can get a vague idea of what they looked like is by relying on their fellow creatives’ artistic depictions of them in paint and marble.

But what if we had been able to photograph history’s greats? Yes, their portraits are iconic and instantly recognisable, but wouldn’t it be great to imagine what they might have looked like if they were around today?

Well, luckily for us, we don’t have to imagine. Brazilian artist Hidreley Diao (@hidreley) has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to breathe photographic life into the portraits and sculptures of Mozart, Beethoven, Shakespeare and more, posting the fascinating results to his Instagram page.

Here are some of our favourites…

Read more: A caricature artist has inserted Mr Bean’s face into great paintings and it’s just wonderful