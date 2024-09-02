15 most epic film scores

From Jurassic Park and The Lord of the Rings to Interstellar – the most epic film scores ever written. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

From music that swirls the desert sands to life in Lawrence of Arabia to that which flies us through the boundless skies of E.T. The Extraterrestrial, here are 15 of the most intrepid and moving film soundtracks ever written.

A great film score has the power to heighten characters’ emotions, make colours more vivid, transform scenery to a much vaster scale, and change the very speed of a narrative.

Indeed, many films are made more memorable thanks to their score. Would Tolkien’s march of the Ents be as moving without Howard Shore’s sweeping, emotional music? Would we have landed slap bang in the centre of the dusty, sparse American southwest next to a “good” weather-beaten cowboy played by Clint Eastwood if Ennio Morricone hadn’t transported us there with his iconic whistles and pistol shots? We likely wouldn’t have landed so hard, that’s for sure.

As film director Steven Spielberg said of his collaborator, composer John Williams’ scores, without them, “bikes don’t fly, nor do brooms in Quidditch matches, nor do men in red capes. There is no Force. Dinosaurs do not walk the earth. We do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe.”

From music that makes us fly, to music that grounds us in the rippling, deep sands of far-away deserts, here are some of the most epic film scores ever written.

